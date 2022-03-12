Tripura Cabinet Gives Nod for Setting Up National Law University

The Tripura state cabinet approved a proposal for setting up National Law University which will be self-sustained in five years after its inception.

The Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court will be the chancellor of the proposed university.

According to a PTI report, a sum of Rs. 50 crore has been earmarked by the finance department for establishment of the proposed university and incurring all expenditure of the institute for five years, as quoted by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The minister further stated that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal for NLUT, a long pending demand of the people of the state adding that the proposed varsity will be self-sustained from its own resources after five years of its existence.

It means NLUT authorities will have to bear recurring and non-recurring expenditure after five years of its establishment, he explained.



The university will begin its journey very shortly," he said.



Chowdhury said there will be a governing council to look after the varsity with the chancellor as its chairman. Besides, it will have academic, executive and finance councils, the PTI report said.



The vice-chancellor of the institute will be appointed by the state government on recommendation of the chancellor.



Chowdhury said the scope of higher education has been expanded in Tripura with three universities, one National Institute of Technology (NIT), and the functioning of medical and law colleges.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath had earlier said a bill for setting up National Law University Tripura will be tabled in the budget session of the state assembly.



The budget session is scheduled to commence on March 17.

