Nagaland: Budget Session to Commence from March 19

The budget session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will commence from March 19 and conclude on March 24.

According to the provisional programme issued by the State Assembly Secretariat, the business will commence with the customary address of Governor Jagdish Mukhi followed by obituary reference to the passing away of the former legislators during the intercession period and election of Deputy Speaker of the House on March 19.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget of 2022-23 on March 22.

Besides the routine question hour, the session will also have laying of annual administrative reports of the government departments, government reports and rules, presentation of Assembly committee reports, a PTI report said.

The session assumes significance as this will be the first budget session of the opposition-less government United Democratic Alliance (UDA) formed in September 2021.



This is also likely to be the last budget session of the 13th Nagaland Assembly as Assembly election in the state is due in February-March next year.



The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on the state finances and the government activities would also be laid in the House during the session.

Also Read: MC Mary Kom to Skip World Championships and Asian Games