Tripura: RSKC Opposes Move to make Hindi Compulsory in NE States

The Roman Script for Kokborok-Choba (RSKC) of Tripura has opposed the decision of making Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the Northeastern states.

The RSKC is a conglomeration of 56 indigenous socio-cultural organizations of Tripura.

RSKC president Bikash Roy Debbarma said that RSKC is neither against Hindi or Devanagari, but it strongly opposes the forceful imposition of Hindi language and Devanagari script in NE states in general and Tripura in particular.

As far as the script is concerned, RSKC is opposed to the proposal of the Union government to impose Devanagari on languages not having their own scripts.

Meanwhile, Debbarma urged the government not to make Hindi compulsory in the northeast and to leave it to the people.

Responding to a question on what will be the script for Kokborok, Debbarma said, “Over 90 per cent of indigenous people prefer the Roman script for Kokborok.”

In Tripura, the script for Kokborok, the mother tongue of around 80 percent of 19 indigenous tribes, could not be finalized till now even after the constitution of two language commissions earlier.

