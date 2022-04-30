ED Attaches Assets worth Rs 7.27 Crore of Jacqueline Fernandez

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores belonging to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The attached property is a fixed deposit.

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned multiple times by the ED for her alleged links with Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline is not an accused in the case as of now, but the investigators have not yet given her a clean chit.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the alleged mastermind of the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, which he reportedly executed while sitting behind the bars in Delhi's Rohini jail. According to reports, during the ED interrogation, Chandrashekhar claimed that he gave expensive presents to Fernandez.

Notably, Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from flying out of India last year. She has also been interrogated by the ED in connection with the case. In her statement recorded in August and October last year by the ED that she "received" gifts from Chandrashekhar.

