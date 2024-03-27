UGC Directs Higher Education Institutes To Attend Cyber Hygiene Webinar

"As per the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs to promote mass awareness of students in prevention of cybercrime, all higher education institutions (HEIs) are requested to participate in a 1-hour live webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene' by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, scheduled for April 3,2024, Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 pm," read the official notification by UGC.