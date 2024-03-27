UGC Directs Higher Education Institutes To Attend Cyber Hygiene Webinar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to take part in a webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene'.
HEIs have been invited to join a one-hour live webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene' organized by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), Ministry of Home Affairs. The webinar is set to take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
"As per the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs to promote mass awareness of students in prevention of cybercrime, all higher education institutions (HEIs) are requested to participate in a 1-hour live webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene' by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, scheduled for April 3,2024, Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 pm," read the official notification by UGC.
The purpose of the webinar is to provide knowledge to higher education institutions about important practices for maintaining cyber hygiene and ensuring safety on the internet. It is vital to promote awareness and comprehension of cyber threats and preventive actions in the current era of digital technology.
The UGC chairman, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, will commence the program with opening statements. Following that, Nishant Kumar, the director of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), will give a presentation. The event will wrap up with a question and answer session, scheduled from 2:50 pm to 3:00 pm.