UGC Flags 32 Fake Universities Across India; Most in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 32 institutions operating as fake universities across India and warned that degrees issued by them are invalid for employment and higher education. In a public notice issued in February 2026, the statutory body under the Ministry of Education said these entities lack recognition from the central or state governments and are not authorised to grant degrees.

Citing Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, the commission made it clear that qualifications awarded by these institutions have no legal standing. Students and parents have been urged to verify the recognition status of any institution before seeking admission.

Delhi Tops List

According to the UGC’s state-wise breakdown, Delhi accounts for the highest number of fake universities at 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four. Several other states and Union Territories also feature on the list.

The Commission’s data shows Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and West Bengal each have two such institutions. Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have one each.

The UGC reiterated that these institutions are neither established under any central or state legislation nor declared as deemed universities under the Act. As a result, they cannot legally award degrees.

State-Wise List

In Andhra Pradesh, the institutions named are Christ New Testament Deemed University in Guntur and Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam. Arunachal Pradesh has the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine on the list.

Delhi’s 12 entities include World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Institute of Management and Engineering, All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Commercial University Ltd., United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), National Institute of Management Solution, and Mountain Institute of Management and Technology.

In Haryana, the Magic and Art University in Faridabad has been declared fake. Jharkhand’s Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi, also figures in the list.

Karnataka includes Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth in Tumkur and Global Human Peace University in Bengaluru. Kerala has the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode, and St John’s University.

Maharashtra’s Raja Arabic University in Nagpur and National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth in Solapur have also been flagged. Puducherry includes Usha Latchumanan College of Education and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education.

Rajasthan’s Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in Bhiwadi is listed. Uttar Pradesh features Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith in Prayagraj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University) in Aligarh, Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow and Mahamaya Technical University in Noida.

West Bengal has the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and the Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, both located in Kolkata.

The Commission has reiterated that degrees from these institutions will not be recognised for government jobs, private employment or admission to higher studies. It has advised students to consult the official UGC website to confirm the status of universities before enrolling.