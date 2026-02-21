Shakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai and Delhi Concert Dates, Venues and Ticket Booking Details Announced

Global pop superstar Shakira is set to return to India after nearly 19 years, confirming two major concerts in April 2026. The highly anticipated performances in Mumbai and Delhi are part of her ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and are also linked to the Feeding India Concert initiative, blending live entertainment with a larger social cause focused on child nutrition.
For Indian fans who have waited since her last performance in 2007, this announcement marks one of the biggest live music events of the year.
Shakira India Tour 2026 Dates and Venues Confirmed
Shakira will perform in:
Mumbai – April 10, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Delhi – April 15, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Her last India appearance was during the Oral Fixation Tour in Mumbai in 2007. The long gap has only amplified the excitement around her 2026 return, with both cities expected to witness massive turnout.
Shakira India Concert 2026 Tickets: Sale Date and Early Access Details
Tickets for the India leg of the tour will be available exclusively through the District app and website.
HSBC Credit Card Pre-Sale:
February 27, 2026 (12 PM IST) to March 1, 2026 (12 PM IST)
General Ticket Sale:
March 1, 2026, at 1 PM IST
Given that her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour holds a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Speaking about her return, Shakira shared that performing in India has always been special to her and expressed excitement about reconnecting with fans in both Mumbai and Delhi.
Feeding India Concert 2026: Music With a Social Cause
The concerts are being organised under the Feeding India Concert banner, in collaboration with District by Zomato and presented by HSBC India. This edition marks the first time the event will be held across multiple cities.
Beyond music, the initiative aims to support child nutrition efforts, adding a meaningful dimension to the performances. The combination of global stardom and social impact makes this tour stand out from typical concert events.
What Fans Can Expect From Shakira’s Setlist
With a career spanning over three decades, Shakira remains one of the most successful Latin artists globally, having sold over 100 million records. Indian audiences can expect an energetic setlist featuring iconic hits such as:
“Hips Don’t Lie”
“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”
“Whenever, Wherever”
“She Wolf”
Known for her electrifying stage presence and signature dance performances, Shakira’s India shows are poised to be landmark moments in the country’s live music calendar.
Why Shakira’s 2026 India Return Is a Big Moment
Her comeback reflects India’s growing prominence on the global touring circuit, with international superstars increasingly choosing the country as a key destination. After nearly two decades away, Shakira’s April 2026 concerts are expected to draw music lovers from across the country.
With confirmed dates, ticket sale timelines and venues locked in, fans can now officially mark their calendars for what promises to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the year.
