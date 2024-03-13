UGC Names Defaulting Universities Not Appointing Ombudsperson

The official notification by the UGC read, "UGC has notified the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in the Official Gazette on 11 April 2023 (available on UGC website). The Universities were requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations vide letter dated 12 April 2023. This was followed with several reminders. ln the previous communication dated 5 December 2023, the universities were again requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) and implement other provisions of UGC Regulations by 31 December 2023. It was also mentioned that the list of universities not complying with these requirements would be published on the UGC website."