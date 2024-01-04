UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Released

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key: Buckle up, knowledge seekers! The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 has just hit the digital shelves, courtesy of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Wondering when exactly the UGC NET December Answer Key came out? Well, it was released yesterday on January 3, 2024. If you appeared in the examination held from December 6 to 14, 2023, it's time to dive into the nitty-gritty details and unveil your performance secrets.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Unveiled!

The NTA has dropped the answer key bomb, unveiling the Provisional Answer Key(s) and the Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the UGC NET December session. Rush to the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ , and grab your chance to challenge any discrepancies. It's your time to shine!

How to download UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Begin by visiting the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Look for the answer key link prominently displayed on the home page. Provide your valid login credentials, including your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Access the UGC NET 2023 answer key by downloading it from the subsequent window. If you have any objections, feel free to file them at this stage.

UGC NET Answer Key Objection 2023

If you spot any wrong answers, you can challenge them until January 5, 2024, by paying Rs 200 per question. Experts will check your challenges, and if they agree, everyone benefits from the corrected Answer Key.

UGC NET 2023 Cut-Off Marks Revealed

For Paper 2, the bar is 40% for General Candidates and 35% for SC, ST, OBC, and PWD candidates. Meanwhile, in the realm of Paper 1, the criteria remain the same. Gear up and assess where you stand!

UGC NET Answer Key Marking Scheme

Each correct answer fetches you 2 marks, while incorrect answers incur no penalties. Dive into the marking scheme, attempt all questions without fear, and let your knowledge shine.

Calculating UGC NET 2023 Score

Download the answer key, compare your answers, count the correct ones, multiply by 2, and voila! Your probable score is revealed. Keep an eye on ugcnet.nta.ac.in for official announcements, deadlines, objection windows, and the grand reveal of your final score.