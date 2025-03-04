UGC Pushes for Skill-Based Education to Boost Graduate Employability

In a bid to bridge the gap between academia and industry, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced comprehensive guidelines to integrate skill-based education and micro/nano-credentials into regular degree programmes. This move, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to enhance the employability of Indian graduates, who have long struggled due to outdated curricula and a lack of industry-oriented skills.

Advertisment

The UGC’s new framework allows students to earn credits in skill-based courses as part of their BA, BCom, or BSc degrees, offering flexibility without adding academic pressure. A key feature is the ability to personalise learning paths through the National Credit Framework (NCrF), enabling students to gain industry-relevant expertise in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

To ensure quality, Indian enterprises and multinational corporations (MNCs) interested in offering skill-based courses must get approval from the UGC. Once vetted by a committee of subject experts and industry representatives, these courses will be available on the SWAYAM Plus platform, linked to the Academic Bank of Credits for nationwide accessibility.

Beyond high-tech domains, the guidelines also promote courses in traditional crafts, tourism, and hospitality management to support regional economies. Micro-credentials in communication, leadership, and entrepreneurship will further equip students with essential soft skills for professional success.

The UGC has urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to align their skill-based courses with regional industry demands, ensuring relevance to local economies. For instance, institutions in agricultural regions could focus on agri-tech and sustainable farming, while those in financial hubs could offer fintech-related courses.

This shift challenges the traditional mindset that views higher education solely as an academic pursuit, often resisting skill-based learning due to misconceptions about intellectual dilution. However, experts argue that a stagnant education system will only hinder India’s progress.

By rapidly adopting these reforms, Indian HEIs can align themselves with global best practices, ensuring graduates are job-ready without needing costly additional training. With employability at the forefront, the message is clear—students deserve more than outdated degrees; they need an education that prepares them for the real world.

Also Read: NTA Releases Revised UGC-NET December Exam Dates