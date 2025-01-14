NTA Releases Revised UGC-NET December Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised schedule for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 session after postponing the January 15 exam. According to the updated timetable, the rescheduled exams will now take place on January 21 and 27, 2025. The admit cards for these exams will be issued soon, as per an official notification.
Check dates here:
The January 15 exam was postponed in light of the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals. “In the interest of aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to Postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025 only. The New date of exam will announce later," the notification stated. However, exams scheduled for January 16 will proceed as planned.
The UGC-NET December 2024 session is being conducted across the country for 85 subjects in an OMR-based (pen-and-paper) format. The tests are divided into two shifts: the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The examination comprises two papers. Paper 1 includes 50 questions worth 100 marks and assesses general skills such as reasoning, research aptitude, teaching ability, and reading comprehension. Paper 2 focuses on the candidate's chosen subject, with 100 questions carrying 200 marks.
To qualify for the exam, candidates from the unreserved category must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks, while those from reserved categories need at least 35 per cent.
The UGC-NET is conducted biannually, in June and December, to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC-NET certificate is valid for three years for JRF applicants and indefinitely for Assistant Professor or lectureship positions.
Also Read: Ayurveda Biology Introduced in UGC-NET Exams Starting Dec 2024