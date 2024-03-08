University Living Brings Social Scholarship Program For Indian Students

University Living, a global student accommodation provider, has announced the launch of its third edition of the Social Scholarship program. The program aims to offer financial assistance to Indian students who aspire to pursue their education abroad.
According to a statement released by University Living, scholarships totaling INR 10 million will be awarded to students who are chosen for the program. The Social Scholarship initiative is available to Indian students studying for undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, or diplomas in either the United Kingdom or Australia.
The scholarship program has a goal of recognizing and supporting students who are making a positive impact on society through their active involvement in social causes. Students have until May 31, 2024, to apply for the scholarship, it added.
“At University Living, we believe in supporting students who are not only academically driven but also socially responsible and working in their own right to make the world a better place. Our Social Scholarship program provides an opportunity for Indian students to showcase their commitment to making a difference in society while pursuing their academic goals abroad,” said Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living.
Candidates are required to have been granted admission to a university in either the United Kingdom or Australia.
The scholarship is exclusively open to students who are enrolled full-time and is applicable for Australian students starting in July and the UK students starting in September.
To obtain additional details, please refer to the official website.