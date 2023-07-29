Upcoming movies of Katrina Kaif in 2023 & 2024 with Release Date, Budget, Actors, and other details

Check out the complete list of Katrina Kaif's upcoming films with information on the cast, release date, and other crucial factors.

Katrina Kaif is a British-Indian actress who has made a significant impact in Bollywood since her debut in 2003. Despite starting her career with limited knowledge of Hindi, Kaif has gone on to become one of the most successful actresses in the industry.

Kaif made her debut in the film "Boom" in 2003, but it was her role in the 2005 film "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" opposite Salman Khan that put her on the Bollywood map. She then went on to deliver a string of hit films like "Namastey London," "Welcome," "Singh Is Kinng," and "New York."

However, it was her role in the 2010 film "Raajneeti" that established Kaif as a serious actress. Her performance as a politician's wife earned her critical acclaim, and she was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Kaif's career has not been without its ups and downs. She has had her fair share of failures at the box office, but her ability to bounce back has been commendable. Her performance in the 2012 film "Ek Tha Tiger" opposite Salman Khan was a huge commercial success, and she followed it up with another hit in the form of "Dhoom 3" in 2013.

Kaif has also been known for her item numbers, with songs like "Sheila Ki Jawani" and "Chikni Chameli" becoming hugely popular. She has also been a sought-after brand ambassador, endorsing products for various companies.

Overall, Katrina Kaif's Bollywood career has been a rollercoaster ride, but she has managed to establish herself as one of the most successful and bankable actresses in the industry. With her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, Kaif is sure to continue ruling the hearts of Bollywood fans for years to come.