Taapsee Pannu Upcoming movies in 2023-2024

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress and model who has made a name for herself in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. She built a career in modeling and worked in the software industry before pursuing acting. She rose to prominence in the modeling industry after appearing in numerous advertisements and winning titles such as "Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face" and "Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin" in 2008.

In 2010, Taapsee made her acting debut in the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, directed by Raghavendra Rao. She then went on to star in several acclaimed films, such as Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, and Mr. Perfect. Her performance in Aadukalam earned her and the film six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards. Taapsee has also worked in a Malayalam film and signed on for three Telugu films and a Hindi film.

Several awards have recognized her acting abilities, including the Most Enthusiastic Performer-Female Award at the 2014 Edison Awards for her role in the Tamil film Arrambam. Taapsee's success continued with her starring role in the critically and commercially successful film Baby in 2015. After that, we have seen a number of movies where her performance really shone through.

So, if you are a fan of Taapsee Pannu, you can expect to see the actress on the silver screen in a number of releases in the upcoming year. Here are the upcoming movies of Taapsee Pannu in 2023–2024: