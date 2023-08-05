Pooja Hegde, a renowned Indian actress and model, has primarily garnered recognition for her work in Hindi and Telugu films. Her journey in the entertainment industry commenced with modeling and subsequently, in 2012, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film "Mugamoodi." However, it was her debut film "Oka Laila Kosam" in 2014 that propelled her into the spotlight in the Telugu film industry. Following her debut, Pooja Hegde featured in several Telugu films, such as "Mukunda" and "Duvvada Jagannadham." Nonetheless, it was her portrayal in the latter that contributed significantly to her fame. The film was lauded by both critics and viewers alike, and Pooja Hegde received numerous accolades for her remarkable performance.

In 2018, Pooja Hegde marked her Bollywood debut with "Mohenjo Daro," starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. Although the film was not a commercial success, her performance garnered critical acclaim. The following year, she appeared in the comedic flick "Housefull 4," which fared better at the box office. The year 2020 witnessed Pooja Hegde starring in the blockbuster Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," opposite Allu Arjun, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever. Additionally, she played a leading role in the Hindi film "Jaanu," which was a remake of the Telugu film "96." Overall, Pooja Hegde has made a name for herself in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. In this article, we have mentioned the names of all the upcoming movies of Pooja Hegde in 2023-2024, along with the movie name, budget, release date, etc.