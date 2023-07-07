Karthi, also known as Karthik Sivakumar, is a well-known Indian actor in Tamil cinema. He is the younger son of Lakshmi and veteran actor Sivakumar. Karthi is a mechanical engineering graduate from Crescent Engineering College in Chennai and holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University in New York. While studying in New York, he attended some film lectures at New York State University, which piqued his interest in filmmaking.
His acting career began with the 2007 Tamil film Paruthiveeran, for which he won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the Vijay Award for Best Male Debut. Karthi was also nominated for Best Actor at the 58th Filmfare Awards South for his roles in Ayirathil Oruvan (2010) and Paiyaa (2010). Karthi has appeared in several commercially successful films, including Kaithi (2019), Sultan (2021), and Viruman (2022). He was part of Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022), where he played the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Karthi also played a double role in his next film, Sardar (2022). Karthi married Ranjani Chinnasamy in 2011, and they have two children named Umayaal (born in 2013) and Kandhan (born in 2020). In this article, we will be looking at a few upcoming movies of Karthi in 2023-2024.
Japan Story is an upcoming drama film, helmed by Rajumurugan, featuring the talented cast of Karthi and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The musical score is crafted by the renowned composer G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by S. R. Prabhu, under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Fans can expect the movie to hit theaters on September 30, 2023.
Sardar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster spy action thriller Sardar, has been officially announced by the makers. Directed by PS Mithran and starring Karthi, the first film was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages during Diwali and received rave reviews from audiences of all kinds. The film's success prompted the production of a sequel, which was already in the minds of the creators during the making of the first film. The newly released promo for Sardar 2 has generated much excitement among fans, and the sequel is expected to be yet another spy movie to watch out for.
PS 2 is the much-awaited official sequel to the epic historical action drama PS 1 (Ponniyin Selvan 1), directed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film, which was based on a popular novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, chronicled the rule of the Chola dynasty and became a huge box-office success, setting several records in the process. With Karthi reprising his role from the first film and serving as the narrator, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of PS-2 in 2023. The movie promises to be a visual spectacle, and its release is among the highly anticipated sequels of Karthi's upcoming films.
Fans of Karthi are eagerly awaiting the release of Kaithi 2, which is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated sequels in the actor's filmography. This is due to the impact created by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his cinematic universe, which has enthralled audiences with its thrilling content. Lokesh previously directed Karthi in the critically acclaimed action thriller Kaithi, which made a significant impact on the Kollywood box office in 2019 and garnered international recognition for its exceptional storytelling. Kaithi has been hailed as one of the best action thrillers in Tamil cinema, and Lokesh even referenced it in Kamal Haasan's Vikram before welcoming Karthi into his cinematic universe for further collaborations. The audience is eager to explore the unexplored content of the first film in the sequel, as Karthi's character, Dilli, has become a fan favorite in the cinematic universe.