Karthi, also known as Karthik Sivakumar, is a well-known Indian actor in Tamil cinema. He is the younger son of Lakshmi and veteran actor Sivakumar. Karthi is a mechanical engineering graduate from Crescent Engineering College in Chennai and holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University in New York. While studying in New York, he attended some film lectures at New York State University, which piqued his interest in filmmaking.

His acting career began with the 2007 Tamil film Paruthiveeran, for which he won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the Vijay Award for Best Male Debut. Karthi was also nominated for Best Actor at the 58th Filmfare Awards South for his roles in Ayirathil Oruvan (2010) and Paiyaa (2010). Karthi has appeared in several commercially successful films, including Kaithi (2019), Sultan (2021), and Viruman (2022). He was part of Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022), where he played the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Karthi also played a double role in his next film, Sardar (2022). Karthi married Ranjani Chinnasamy in 2011, and they have two children named Umayaal (born in 2013) and Kandhan (born in 2020). In this article, we will be looking at a few upcoming movies of Karthi in 2023-2024.