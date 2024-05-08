UPSC Announces Final Result of Indian Forest Service Exam 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the final results for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023 held from November 26 to December 3, 2023, and the interviews for the Personality Test held from April 22 to May 1, 2024.
A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories to posts in the Indian Forest Service.
Among the 147 candidates, 43 belong to the General category, 20 EWS, 51 OBC, 22 SC, and 11 ST. Further, three current vacancies of PwBD (02 PwBD-1 and 01 PwBD-3) have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to non-availability of candidates.
Appointments shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily.
The candidature of 51 recommended candidates with the following Roll Nos. is provisional:
Candidates can check the list of selected applicants with roll numbers on the UPSC's official website www.upsc.gov.in.