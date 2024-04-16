UPSC CSE Exam Results 2023 Declared, 7 From Assam Secures Ranks

Seven candidates from Assam secured ranks in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023.
The UPSC results were declared on April 16 (Tuesday). A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.
Aditya Srivastava clinched the top spot, while Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third positions respectively.
The seven rank-holders from Assam are Abhijnan Hazarika (rank 172), Ricky Lahkar Pradhan (rank 230), Ishwari Deka (rank 320), Rituraj Sarma (rank 462), Bhaswat Saikia (rank 552) and Kallul Hazarika (rank 992), and Azmal Hussain (rank 1013).
The Civil Services Exam, conducted annually in three phases - preliminary, main, and interview - by the UPSC, aims to select officers for prestigious roles including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
Candidates who underwent the personality test can access their results on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.
This year's recruitment drive, aimed at filling 1,105 positions across various government departments, saw a rigorous selection process.
The Preliminary Examination for 2023, conducted on May 28, was a significant step for aspirants. Those who successfully cleared this stage became eligible for the Mains examination, held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, spanning two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The eagerly awaited UPSC CSE Mains results were unveiled on December 8.
Further, the UPSC stated that the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. The results will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, the UPSC said.