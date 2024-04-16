UPSC CSE Exam Results 2023 Declared, 7 From Assam Secures Ranks

This year's recruitment drive, aimed at filling 1,105 positions across various government departments, saw a rigorous selection process.

The Preliminary Examination for 2023, conducted on May 28, was a significant step for aspirants. Those who successfully cleared this stage became eligible for the Mains examination, held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, spanning two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The eagerly awaited UPSC CSE Mains results were unveiled on December 8.

Further, the UPSC stated that the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. The results will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, the UPSC said.