UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2023 to Be Declared Soon

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination for 2023, conducted on May 28, was a significant step for aspirants. Those who successfully cleared this stage became eligible for the Mains examination, held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, spanning two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The eagerly awaited UPSC CSE Mains results were unveiled on December 8.