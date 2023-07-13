UPSC IIS Results: Assam's Bidyasagar Talukdar Secures 2nd Position

Bidyasagar Talukdar from Nalbari made Assam proud by bagging second position in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Indian Information Service (IIS) examination.
Talukdar, who is a resident of Piplibari village in Tihu secured the position in the Assamese language.
Anumita Das, also from Assam, has achieved the 14th rank, highlighting her commendable accomplishment.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Indian Information Service (IIS) Result on Thursday.
Candidates who appeared for the IIS examination can now check and download the result from the official website - upsc.gov.in.
The selected 29 candidates represent diverse linguistic backgrounds.