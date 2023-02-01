UPSC 2023: IFS Prelims notification is out now, Apply for UPSC-IFS Prelims

The competition for the UPSC exam is intense, and thousands of aspirants appear for the exam each year to land themselves a job in the administrative services of the country. The notification for UPSC-IFS is out today. To crack the exam, candidates must have a clear understanding of the syllabus, a solid study plan, and the ability to manage their time effectively. Additionally, they must also be updated on current events, be aware of recent developments in their field of study, and be familiar with the latest advancements in technology and science. Therefore, if you have been planning to appear for the IFS exam, it is time to buckle up and start following an optimized study plan. Also, make sure to fill out the UPSC-IFS Prelims form on time.
Last date to submit the application: 21 February 2023.
Application Correction Date: 22 to 28 February 2023
Examination Date: 28 May 2023
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a highly competitive and prestigious examination in India that is conducted annually to select candidates for various administrative and civil services in the country. The exam is conducted in three stages: preliminary, main, and interview.
The preliminary stage consists of two objective-type papers, and the main stage consists of nine descriptive papers, including essay writing and general studies. The interview stage is the final stage, where the personality and communication skills of the candidate are evaluated.
The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the world due to its wide-ranging syllabus and rigorous examination pattern. The syllabus covers a broad range of subjects, including history, geography, economics, political science, psychology, and current events.
The exam requires extensive preparation and requires a strong grasp of general knowledge, analytical skills, and the ability to think critically. In conclusion, the UPSC exam is a challenging but rewarding examination that provides an excellent opportunity for candidates to enter the Indian Administrative Service and other prestigious government services. The exam is a test of determination, hard work, and intelligence, and only the most dedicated and capable candidates are able to succeed in this competitive environment.
1. Go to the UPSC's official website.
2. Register on the portal and then log in to the website with your credentials.
3. Fill out the application form with all the relevant details and upload the required documents.
4. Pay the application fee
5. Submit your application, save it as a PDF, and print it out for your records.
A candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree in at least one of the following disciplines: Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology, or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from a university that was established by an act of the Central or State Legislature of India, another educational institution that was created by an act of Parliament, or an institution that was declared to be regarded as a university under Section 230 of the UGC.
In addition, the candidate must be at least 21 years old and not older than 32 years old on August 1, 2023, meaning that he or she must have been born between August 2, 1991, and August 1, 2002 (inclusive).