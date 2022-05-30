UPSC Results Declared, 685 Candidates Qualify Civil Services Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious examination. Among them, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

The top three positions have been secured by girl candidates this year. Shruti Sharma, an alumnus of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University has secured the All India rank 1 in the exam. Shruti had been preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

Among the top ten candidates, the second rank was secured by Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla ranked third, Aishwarya Verma ranked fourth, Utkarsh Dwivedi ranked fifth, Yaksh Chaudhary ranked sixth, Samyak S Jain ranked seventh, Ishita Rathi ranked eighth, Preetam Kumar ranked ninth and Harkeerat Singh Randhawa ranked tenth.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021, and the results of the examination were released on October 29. The main examination was conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022. The Interview was the last round of the examination began on April 5 and concluded on May 26.

Candidates can check their respective results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

