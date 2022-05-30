Police Investigation Will Bring all Facts to Light: Assam CM on Batadrava Arson

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the police will take action against all peopel involved with the Batadrava arson.

Sarma said, “I was informed by the police this morning that the mastermind behind the Batadrava incident has died. I’m sure that the police will provide justice to the needy and punishment under law to all the accused in the incident.”

“The Nagaon police will carry out through investigation and bring all facts to light,” CM Sarma added.

It may be mentioned that the mastermind of the Batadrava arson, Ashiqul Islam died in a car accident at Raidongia in Nagaon district on Sunday night.

Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Karbi Anglong district of Assam today to kick start the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.

In regard to the KAAC polls, Sarma said, “I’m in Karbi Anglong till June 4. I will attend two meetings here. I’m confident that BJP will win with a huge margin in the KAAC elections.”

