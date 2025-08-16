USTM Echoes India's Viksit Bharat Vision on 79th Independence Day Celebrations

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Friday celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and creative flair, drawing a gathering of over 7,000 students, faculty, staff, and guests at the D.D. Lapang Block (Amenity Centre).

The ceremony began with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Pro Vice-Chancellor Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah at 8:30 a.m., followed by the National Anthem. The event was attended by Advisor Dr. R.K. Sharma, PIMC Principal Dr. Abhinandan Das, IAMC Principal Dr. R.K. Sharma, along with distinguished guests, faculty, and students. NCC cadets added grandeur to the occasion with a spirited parade, while cultural dance performances and patriotic songs infused vibrancy into the celebrations.

In his address, Dr. Sahariah urged the students and staff to embody the spirit of a rising India. “As students, staff, and faculty, we are the future of India. Let us be great learners, critical thinkers, and innovators with integrity to build a strong, stable India of tomorrow,” he said.

The celebrations featured unique creative expressions, including students crafting eco-friendly Tricolour badges from bottle caps. An Azadi Rally, balloon release, cultural dances, and the soulful rendition of Vande Mataram further elevated the atmosphere. The day also included an open quiz at Gyan Circle and recreational games at the Amenity Centre.

The event reflected this year’s national theme - ‘Naya Bharat’, showcasing innovation, creativity, and unity in sync with the Centre’s vision of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

USTM, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing universities in the Northeast, today stands among the top 200 universities in India (NIRF 2024) and is the only private university in the region to secure an ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC in its very first cycle. From a modest start with just six students, the university now nurtures over six thousand learners in its 14-year journey.

