World Day of the Deaf 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Key Insights

When is World Day of the Deaf 2023?

World Day of the Deaf is marked every year on the last Sunday of September. In 2023, this significant day falls on September 24.

The History Behind World Day of the Deaf

World Day of the Deaf traces its origins to the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), a global non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing the rights and enhancing the quality of life for the deaf community. The inaugural World Deaf Day was observed in 1958. Remarkably, this day also pays tribute to Granville Richard Seymour Redmond, born in Philadelphia in 1871, who lost his hearing early in life. Despite this challenge, he pursued studies in painting, pantomime, and drawing at the prestigious California School of Design. By 1905, he had become renowned as a landscape painter and prolific colorist. The 72nd anniversary of World Deaf Day in 2023 adds significance to the WFD's mission.