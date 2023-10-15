World Students Day 2023: Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students Day, an annual celebration observed on the 15th of October, holds a special place in the hearts of educators, students, and enthusiasts of education around the world. This date, which coincides with the birth anniversary of the late aerospace scientist, teacher, and former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, serves as a poignant reminder of his unparalleled contributions to the realm of education.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, affectionately known as the "People's President," was born on the 15th of October, 1931, in the quaint town of Rameswaram, India. He assumed the role of India's 11th President on the 18th of July, 2002. The story of why his birthday is celebrated as World Students' Day is one that resonates with his unwavering commitment to fostering knowledge and nurturing the potential of students.

World Students' Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it is a day to honor the remarkable life and achievements of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, an Indian aerospace scientist and the 11th President of India. His deep-seated love and dedication to students and his passion for promoting education led to the declaration of the 15th of October as World Students' Day.

The Essence of the 2023 Theme

Each year, World Students' Day revolves around a unique theme, guiding the festivities, campaigns, and discussions in schools, government offices, and the private sector. World Students' Day in 2023 carries with it a theme that encapsulates the spirit of resilience and growth. The theme for this year is, "If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means 'First Attempt In Learning.'" It is the Ministry of Education, Government of India, that shoulders the responsibility of unveiling a unique and inspiring theme for this day every year.

Tracing the History of World Students' Day

The roots of World Students' Day run deep, firmly anchored in the legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. This date was chosen in his honor due to several reasons:

Inspirational Teaching: Dr. Kalam's insightful lectures and unwavering dedication to teaching left an indelible mark on the minds of countless students. His words and actions inspired students to strive for excellence and become the best versions of themselves. Belief in Students: Dr. Kalam firmly believed that students were the driving force for India's future success. He recognized their boundless potential and their role in steering the nation to new heights in every field. The Teacher's Role: He identified himself primarily as a teacher, an educator dedicated to shaping the minds of the future. In his eyes, teachers were the builders of society, responsible for nurturing proficient students in their respective subjects. Vision for Life: Dr. Kalam advocated providing students with a vision for life and instilling the core values that would guide them throughout their journey. Lifelong Dedication: His entire life was a testament to his commitment to education and the welfare of students.

The Significance of World Students' Day

World Students' Day is not just another date to mark on the calendar. It carries immense significance: