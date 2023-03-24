World TB Day 2023: Learn about the ailment affecting millions of lives

World TB Day 2023: Stages of TB disease

According to health experts, tuberculosis has three phases: exposure, infection with latent tuberculosis, and clinical tuberculosis.

During the exposure phase, a person comes into contact with TB bacilli through the droplets of another person who has lung tuberculosis. However, the exposed person does not display any symptoms of the disease, and a normal chest X-ray would show no indications of the illness.

The second phase, infection with latent tuberculosis, occurs when a person has TB germs in their system, but the immune system protects the TB germs, and the person does not display any symptoms of the disease. The individual would have a positive skin or blood test for tuberculosis but a normal chest X-ray, showing no evidence of current infection in other regions of the body.

The final phase, clinical tuberculosis, is when an individual displays signs and symptoms of an active tuberculosis infection. The person may have a positive or negative skin or blood test for tuberculosis and a positive chest X-ray, sputum sample showing evidence of active TB or other result indicating current illness.

If not treated early or properly, tuberculosis can cause long-term and permanent lung damage, and it can also infect other parts of the body such as bones, vertebrae, the brain and spinal cord, lymph glands, and other bodily components. Tuberculosis can harm these regions, resulting in either short-term or long-term effects. Uncontrolled tuberculosis can be fatal, and it remains one of the biggest infectious causes of mortality globally.

In conclusion, it is essential to identify and treat tuberculosis in its early stages to prevent long-term and permanent damage and potentially fatal outcomes. Regular check-ups and screenings can help detect the disease early and prevent its spread. It is crucial to educate people about the phases of tuberculosis and its potential complications to help prevent its spread and encourage early treatment.