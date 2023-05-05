10 Horror-comedy movies on OTT that will surely make you laugh altogether

Welcome to the world of horror-comedy movies! If you're someone who loves a good scare but also enjoys a good laugh, then you're in for a treat. With the rise of OTT platforms, there has been a surge of horror-comedy movies that blend horror and humor in a perfect mix. These movies not only provide you with a thrilling experience but also leave you in splits with their cleverly crafted humor. In this article, we have compiled a list of 10 horror-comedy movies that are available on various OTT platforms and are guaranteed to make you laugh and scream in equal measure. So, grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of horror and hilarity.