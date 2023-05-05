10 Horror-comedy movies on OTT that will surely make you laugh altogether

Welcome to the world of horror-comedy movies! If you're someone who loves a good scare but also enjoys a good laugh, then you're in for a treat. With the rise of OTT platforms, there has been a surge of horror-comedy movies that blend horror and humor in a perfect mix. These movies not only provide you with a thrilling experience but also leave you in splits with their cleverly crafted humor. In this article, we have compiled a list of 10 horror-comedy movies that are available on various OTT platforms and are guaranteed to make you laugh and scream in equal measure. So, grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of horror and hilarity.
Stree is a horror-comedy movie set in Chanderi, a small town in Rajasthan, India. The plot of the movie revolves around a mysterious woman who visits the town during an annual festival and abducts men at night, leaving behind only their clothes. The film explores the superstitious beliefs of rural Indian society, where people believe in supernatural forces and ghosts. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles and was released in 2018. The film received critical acclaim for its unique storyline and hilarious dialogues. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Roohi is a horror-comedy movie released in 2021. The plot of the movie revolves around two small-town boys who get abducted by a witch named Roohi. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Hardik Mehta. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, with some praising its humor and performances, while others criticized its weak storyline. Roohi is available for streaming on Netflix.
Laxmii is a horror-comedy movie directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person seeking revenge. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, with some praising the performances of the actors, while others criticized the weak storyline and over-the-top humor. The movie is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Haunted Hills is a horror-thriller movie directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. The story of the movie revolves around a newly married couple who visit a small hill station for their honeymoon. However, they get caught up in troublesome circumstances and eventually meet with a cruel fate. The movie features Diana Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Zubair K. Khan, and Gavi Chahal in pivotal roles. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy movie directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie depicts the story of a young man who takes a job to get rid of a renowned ghost from a rich royal villa in a small town. The movie features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.
Phillauri is a romantic comedy movie directed by Anshai Lal. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man who returns to India from the United States and is made to marry a tree by his family in order to get rid of his manglik dosh. However, his life turns upside down when a beautiful ghost enters his life claiming that she has been living on that tree for ages and is now hitched to him. The movie features Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The movie received positive reviews for its unique storyline, humor, and music. Phillauri is available for streaming on Hotstar.
Golmaal Again is the fourth installment in the popular comedy franchise 'Golmaal.' The movie revolves around five young men who return to their orphanage after decades where they grew up together, to attend the funeral of their caretaker. On their arrival, they meet their childhood friend Khushi, who has supernatural powers. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. The horror-comedy can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy-thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The story of the movie follows a newly married NRI couple returning to India to spend time in their ancestral village. However, they are met with disturbing events upon their arrival, and a psychologist is called to solve the issue. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhootnath Returns is a comedy-drama movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The plot of the movie revolves around a ghost who has attained salvation and returns to seek revenge as she is mocked in her afterlife for being a delicate ghost and not even being able to scare the kids. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, along with Boman Irani, Parth Bhalerao, and Usha Jadhav in pivotal roles. The movie is available for streaming on Hotstar.
Nanu Ki Jaanu is a comedy-horror movie directed by Faraz Haider. The movie revolves around a sharp-minded property dealer based in Delhi who scares away landlords from their properties by showing it as haunted and then claims it as his own. However, his life takes a turn when he meets a real ghost. The movie features Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa in lead roles. The movie is available for streaming on Zee5.