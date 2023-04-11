Hrithik Roshan Upcoming Movies in 2023-24: Release date, Trailer, Budget

Hrithik Roshan is a popular Bollywood actor who has been a part of the Indian film industry for over two decades. He made his debut in the year 2000 with the movie "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," which was a massive hit and established him as a leading actor in the industry. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and won several awards for his performances.

Hrithik Roshan has been a part of many successful movies, and his discography includes a mix of action, romance, drama, and comedy films. Some of his notable movies include "Koi Mil Gaya," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Dhoom 2," "Jodhaa Akbar," "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," "Agneepath," "Kaabil," and "War."

Apart from acting, Hrithik Roshan has also shown his talent as a dancer in many of his films. He is known for his impeccable dancing skills and has often been compared to the legendary dancer, Michael Jackson. His most popular dance numbers include "Ek Pal Ka Jeena" from "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," "Dhoom Machale" from "Dhoom 2," and "Bang Bang" from "Bang Bang."

In addition to his film career, Hrithik Roshan has also endorsed several brands and been a part of many ad campaigns. He has also been featured on the covers of various magazines and has been listed as one of the most handsome men in the world by various publications. With his good looks, talent, and versatility, Hrithik Roshan has won the hearts of millions of fans all over the world and continues to be one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Here’s the full list of upcoming movies of Hrithik Roshan in 2023-24.