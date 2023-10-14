10 Most Awaited Hindi Films & Web-Series Releasing in Theatres & on OTT Platforms in October 2023

Most Awaited Hindi Films & Web-Series Releasing in Theatres & on OTT Platforms: As we step into October 2023, the world of cinema and streaming is gearing up for an exhilarating month of entertainment. With an eclectic mix of films and web series spanning various genres, cinephiles, and streaming enthusiasts are in for a treat. From captivating romantic dramas to spine-tingling thrillers, there's something on the horizon for everyone. Let's dive deeper into the intriguing world of 10 'Mazedaar' films and web series that are set to make their mark in both theaters and on OTT platforms this October.

1. Dono - Oct 5: A Fresh Take on Romance

Directed by Avinash S Barjatya, "Dono" introduces us to a heartwarming romantic narrative. This film stars Rajveer Deol (the son of the legendary Sunny Deol) and Paloma Dhillon (daughter of the iconic Poonam Dhillon). It promises to deliver a fresh and emotionally resonant story from the creators of beloved family dramas like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

2. Khufiya - Oct 5: Thrills and Chills Await

"Khufiya" is a spellbinding thriller helmed by the masterful Vishal Bharadwaj. This cinematic gem features the incredibly talented Tabu and the versatile Ali Fazal. Prepare to be on the edge of your seats as the film takes you on a suspenseful journey filled with intrigue and mystery.

3. Mission Raniganj - Oct 6: Survival Against All Odds

Based on a harrowing true event, "Mission Raniganj" unravels the heart-wrenching story of 65 miners trapped in the Raniganj coalfields back in 1989. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, this film promises a gripping tale of resilience, bravery, and the human spirit.

4. Thank You For Coming - Oct 6: An Exploration of Love and Pleasure

Bhumi Pednekar takes center stage in "Thank You For Coming" as she embarks on a profound journey in search of love and personal fulfillment. Expect this film to be a thought-provoking exploration of self-discovery and the complexities of human relationships.

5. Mumbai Diaries Season 2 - Oct 6: A Heartfelt Medical Drama Continues

Returning to Amazon Prime Video, "Mumbai Diaries Season 2" picks up the riveting narrative of Bombay General Hospital staff dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Mumbai floods. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as the characters navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

6. Sultan of Delhi - Oct 13: A Power Struggle Unveiled

"Sultan of Delhi," available on Hotstar, boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Vinay Pathak. This series delves into a gripping narrative of power dynamics and the relentless battle to gain control over the Indian capital. Prepare for a suspenseful ride.

7. Leo - Oct 19: Thalapathy Vijay's Redemption Saga

Thalapathy Vijay takes on a transformative role in "Leo" as a contract killer on a quest for redemption. This film promises a compelling mix of action, drama, and a profound exploration of personal transformation.

8. Tejas - Oct 20: Kangana Ranaut's Patriotic Endeavor

Kangana Ranaut shines in "Tejas" as she portrays Tejas Gill, one of India's pioneering women air force fighters. The film is set to deliver a powerful and inspiring narrative of courage, patriotism, and breaking barriers.

9. Ganapath - Oct 20: The Awaited Dystopian Action

Highly anticipated, "Ganapath" features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, and Tiger Shroff. Set in a dystopian world, the film unravels the gripping story of a vigilante taking on a formidable criminal empire. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

10. Yaariyan 2 - Oct 20: Embracing Youthful Bonds and Romance

"Yaariyan 2" is a coming-of-age romantic film starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Priya Prakash Varrier, Meezan Jafri, and more. This film is poised to capture the essence of youthful friendships and love, promising a heartwarming cinematic journey.