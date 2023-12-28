10 Must-Watch Old and New Movies on OTT on New Years Eve

Dear Zindagi

Join Kaira on a transformative journey as she navigates challenges in her relationships, guided by the insightful Dr. Jehangir. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, this film is a celebration of self-discovery and renewed passion.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Experience the serendipitous journey of Naina, a diligent scholar, as she discovers excitement and love. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a testament to the transformative power of unexpected encounters.

Dil Chahta Hai

Follow the unbreakable bond of Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth as they navigate the complexities of post-collegiate life. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, this film explores the dynamics of friendship, love, and personal redemption.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Embark on a bachelor retreat in Spain with three lifelong friends, embracing the spirit of "carpe diem." Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a visual feast of adventure, self-discovery, and camaraderie.

Jab We Met

Witness the whirlwind romance between Aditya and Geet, set against the backdrop of an impulsive train journey. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, this film takes unexpected twists and turns, altering the course of their lives.

Mangalavaram

Unravel the mystery in this Telugu drama as Shailu becomes the focal point of a suspenseful cinematic journey, where murders pile up mysteriously. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, this film promises a gripping experience on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Dive into the complexities of romance, ambition, and heartbreak in Mumbai with three best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh, this Hindi drama is set to captivate audiences on Netflix.

Snag

Join the protagonist in this English mystery action film directed by Ben Milliken, as he confronts ruthless gangsters and embarks on a mission to save his love. A tale of resilience and determination streaming on Netflix.

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Directed by Liza Williams, this English documentary exposes the brutal conditions faced by out-of-control teens in a therapy camp in the harsh Utah desert. A riveting exploration of the consequences of a troubled youth, available on Netflix.

12th Fail

Experience the inspiring journey of a boy who restarts his quest after failing his 12th grade, navigating the challenges of the education system. Starring Vikrant Massey, this critically acclaimed film is a testament to resilience on Disney+ Hotstar.