10 Must-Watch Old and New Movies on OTT on New Years Eve

Must-Watch Old and New Movies on OTT: As the curtain draws on the cinematic canvas of 2023, some of us eagerly anticipate the new year with grand celebrations, while others seek solace in embracing a quiet weekend. If you are searching for the perfect movie lineup to bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new one, look no further. Here's a handpicked selection of films that promise to lift your spirits. Some are new, some are old, but all of these are heartwarming and perfect to watch on New Years Eve.
Join Kaira on a transformative journey as she navigates challenges in her relationships, guided by the insightful Dr. Jehangir. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, this film is a celebration of self-discovery and renewed passion.
Experience the serendipitous journey of Naina, a diligent scholar, as she discovers excitement and love. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a testament to the transformative power of unexpected encounters.
Follow the unbreakable bond of Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth as they navigate the complexities of post-collegiate life. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, this film explores the dynamics of friendship, love, and personal redemption.
Embark on a bachelor retreat in Spain with three lifelong friends, embracing the spirit of "carpe diem." Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a visual feast of adventure, self-discovery, and camaraderie.
Witness the whirlwind romance between Aditya and Geet, set against the backdrop of an impulsive train journey. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, this film takes unexpected twists and turns, altering the course of their lives.
Unravel the mystery in this Telugu drama as Shailu becomes the focal point of a suspenseful cinematic journey, where murders pile up mysteriously. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, this film promises a gripping experience on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dive into the complexities of romance, ambition, and heartbreak in Mumbai with three best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh, this Hindi drama is set to captivate audiences on Netflix.
Join the protagonist in this English mystery action film directed by Ben Milliken, as he confronts ruthless gangsters and embarks on a mission to save his love. A tale of resilience and determination streaming on Netflix.
Directed by Liza Williams, this English documentary exposes the brutal conditions faced by out-of-control teens in a therapy camp in the harsh Utah desert. A riveting exploration of the consequences of a troubled youth, available on Netflix.
Experience the inspiring journey of a boy who restarts his quest after failing his 12th grade, navigating the challenges of the education system. Starring Vikrant Massey, this critically acclaimed film is a testament to resilience on Disney+ Hotstar.