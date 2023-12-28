Exciting OTT Releases for the Last Week of 2023: December 25-30, 2023

OTT Releases for the Last Week of 2023: As we bid farewell to 2023, the last week of December brings a spectacular lineup of entertainment on various OTT platforms. From uproarious stand-up specials to gripping crime thrillers and heartwarming romantic dramas, this week's releases promise to cater to diverse tastes. Join us as we explore the noteworthy offerings hitting screens from December 25 to 30, ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the year in the world of online streaming.

RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON – Netflix, December 25

Kick off your festive celebrations with laughter as the multi-talented Ricky Gervais takes the stage in this Netflix stand-up special. Gervais offers his unique perspective on family weddings, political correctness, funerals, artificial intelligence, and more, promising an uproarious experience.

KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN – Netflix, December 26

Indulge in a coming-of-age treat on Netflix starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," a Netflix original, delves into the intricacies of modern relationships, social media personas, and personal ambitions, providing a relatable and insightful narrative.

SOUND OF FREEDOM – Amazon Prime Video, December 26

Experience suspense and drama with "Sound Of Freedom" on Amazon Prime Video, an intriguing crime thriller that follows a former government agent's mission to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

A VERY GOOD GIRL – Netflix, December 27

Join the journey of a sophisticated socialite seeking revenge in the upcoming Netflix drama, "A Very Good Girl." Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon, Kaori Oinuma, and Jake Ejercito navigate unexpected hurdles in pivotal roles.

LITTLE DIXIE – Netflix, December 28

Immerse yourself in the action-packed thriller "Little Dixie" on Netflix, where a former Special Forces operative finds himself entangled in a tumultuous situation involving a corrupt governor and a dangerous drug lord. Chaos and family protection take center stage in this gripping narrative.

MISS SHAMPOO – Netflix, December 28

Unravel the twists and turns of a Taiwanese romantic comedy-drama, "Miss Shampoo," on Netflix. The unexpected romance between a hairdresser and a wounded gang boss leads to unforeseen consequences, providing a delightful and unpredictable storyline.

POKÉMON CONCIERGE – Netflix, December 28

Embark on an animated adventure in the world of Pokémon with "Pokémon Concierge" on Netflix. Follow Haru, a new concierge, as she discovers herself through interactions with different Pokémon and their trainers at the Pokémon resort on the Southern Island.

BERLIN – Netflix, December 29

The highly anticipated drama "Berlin" on Netflix welcomes back Pedro Alonso, known for his role in "Money Heist." Watch as Alonso assembles a group of skilled thieves for an enthralling heist, promising suspense and gripping storytelling.

THREE OF US – Netflix, December 29

Directed by Avinash Arun, this critically acclaimed drama on Netflix follows a middle-aged woman diagnosed with dementia. The journey takes an unexpected turn as she revisits her childhood village with her husband, and her childhood lover joins them.

KEEDAA COLA – AHA, December 29

Experience the Telugu crime-comedy "Keedaa Cola" on AHA with an IMDb rating of 8.8. The story revolves around friends attempting to earn quick money with a unique plan involving a cockroach in a soft drink bottle, offering a perfect blend of crime and humor.

DONO – ZEE5, December 29

In "Dono" on ZEE5, witness a romantic drama directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. The film centers on a young man developing feelings for a girl he meets at a wedding in Thailand, promising a heartwarming tale of love and self-discovery.

SAFED – ZEE5, December 29

"Safed" on ZEE5 is a hard-hitting drama revolving around a transgender and a widow challenging societal norms for their love. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film features Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, and Barkha Bisht, exploring themes of love and societal acceptance.

ONCE UPON TWO TIMES – ZEE5, December 29

ZEE5's "Once Upon Two Times" follows Ruhi and Ahaan, college sweethearts poised to marry. Revelations during a familial retreat in Nainital intensify the plot when they learn that their parents are former lovers, promising a romantic and engaging storyline.

MIGRATION – Theatres, December 30

Head to theaters for the animated film "Migration" by filmmaker Benjamin Renner. Join a family of mallards on vacation in Jamaica, turning their journey into a lifetime adventure when they end up in New York, offering a heartwarming and visually stunning cinematic experience.

EVERY BODY – JioCinema, December 30

Directed by Julie Cohen, "Every Body" on JioCinema narrates the story of three intersex individuals embracing themselves and coming out as who they truly are. The film features Sean Saifa Wall, Alicia Roth Weigel, and River Gallo in prominent roles, providing a poignant and empowering narrative.