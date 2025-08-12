10 Patriotic OTT Shows to Watch on Independence Day 2025

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025, immerse yourself in gripping tales of courage, sacrifice, and national pride. From real-life inspired espionage thrillers to heartfelt dramas, these OTT shows will reignite your love for the country while offering binge-worthy entertainment.

10 Patriotic OTT Shows to Watch on Independence Day

1. Special Ops – Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping espionage drama following a RAW agent on a decades-long hunt for the mastermind behind major terror attacks. Inspired by real-life events, Special Ops pays tribute to India’s unsung intelligence heroes through intense storytelling and high-octane action.

2. The Family Man – Prime Video

Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man with a secret job as an intelligence officer, juggles family life and high-stakes missions. The Family Man blends humor, emotion, and patriotism, making it a relatable yet thrilling watch.

3. Avrodh: The Siege Within – SonyLIV

Based on the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, Avrodh showcases India’s military precision and valor. It offers an inside look at the strategies, bravery, and decisions that shaped a historic moment in the nation’s defense history.

4. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 – Prime Video

Set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, this medical drama focuses on the courage of doctors, nurses, and frontline workers. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 proves that patriotism can also be shown through compassion and resilience in times of crisis.

5. Code M – ZEE5

When an army lawyer uncovers a conspiracy behind a military encounter, the truth challenges her sense of duty. Code M combines patriotism with moral dilemmas, shedding light on accountability within the armed forces.

6. Bard of Blood – Netflix

An ex-RAW agent is forced back into action to rescue Indian spies in hostile territory. Bard of Blood is a fast-paced thriller that explores loyalty, betrayal, and redemption amidst cross-border tensions.

A cop’s investigation into riots reveals a shocking connection to her father’s past. Grahan intertwines patriotism with a painful chapter in history, exploring truth, justice, and identity.

8. Rocket Boys – SonyLIV

Celebrating the vision of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys tells the story of India’s scientific rise post-independence. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the minds that shaped the nation’s technological future.

9. URI: The Surgical Strike – ZEE5

Based on true events, URI follows the Indian Army’s daring 2016 surgical strike. With Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance, this movie is a stirring salute to military courage and precision.

10. Shershaah – Prime Video

The biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War, Shershaah captures his bravery, sacrifice, and immortal words, “Yeh Dil Maange More,” making it a must-watch this Independence Day.

Editor’s Picks

If you can’t watch them all, here are our top three recommendations for Independence Day 2025:

Special Ops – For an edge-of-the-seat spy thriller.

Avrodh: The Siege Within – For military pride and precision.

Rocket Boys – For inspiration beyond the battlefield.

This Independence Day, celebrate not just with flags and songs but also with stories that remind us why freedom is so precious. These OTT shows offer a perfect mix of action, emotion, and national pride—making them ideal for your August 15 binge-watch list.

Q1. Which OTT platform has the most patriotic shows from this list?

Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV feature multiple titles like Special Ops, Grahan, and Rocket Boys.

Q2. Are these shows based on true events?

Many, like Avrodh, Special Ops, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11, are inspired by real-life incidents and historical moments.

Q3. Can I watch these shows outside India?

Yes, availability depends on regional licensing. You may need a VPN to access some titles internationally.