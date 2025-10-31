11 Best Horror Movies to Stream This Halloween 2025 on OTT Platforms

Halloween 2025 is here, and if you’re looking to turn your living room into a mini haunted house, OTT platforms have a bone-chilling lineup ready for you. From cult classics like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to contemporary hits such as Totally Killer and Kakuda, these films offer the perfect mix of fear, nostalgia, and entertainment. Whether you enjoy supernatural horror, psychological thrillers, or a dash of dark humor, this curated list of the best horror films to stream this Halloween has something for everyone.

Best Horror Movies you can watch this Halloween

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Where to Watch:JioHotstar

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

The iconic Final Destination series returns with Bloodlines, a chilling continuation of the death-defying saga. When a new group of survivors cheats death, they soon realize fate will find a way to balance the scales. Expect nail-biting suspense, shocking deaths, and the franchise’s signature blend of fate and fear.

2. Tumbbad

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Folk Horror, Mythological Thriller

A masterpiece of Indian horror cinema, Tumbbad explores the dangers of greed through haunting folklore. Set in a perpetually rain-soaked village, the story follows a man obsessed with a hidden treasure protected by an ancient god. The film’s eerie visuals and atmospheric storytelling make it an unforgettable Halloween watch.

3. Vash: Level 2

Where to Watch:Netflix

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

This gripping sequel follows a father’s desperate fight against a dark sorcerer to save his daughter. Vash: Level 2 delivers a chilling mix of supernatural horror and emotional depth, ensuring a tense and immersive viewing experience.

4. Kakuda

Where to Watch:ZEE5

Genre: Horror Comedy, Supernatural Mystery

A cursed man and a witty ghost hunter join forces to lift an ancient village curse in Kakuda. Combining humor with spine-tingling suspense, the film offers a perfect blend of fear and laughter for viewers who enjoy lighthearted horror.

5. Brahmayugam

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Genre: Folk Horror, Psychological Thriller

Starring Mammootty, Brahmayugam is an eerie and atmospheric horror film that unfolds inside a mysterious castle. A folk singer trapped within its walls discovers sinister secrets lurking beneath the surface. With haunting visuals and slow-burn tension, this Malayalam thriller redefines Indian psychological horror.

6. Hubie Halloween

Where to Watch:Netflix

Genre: Horror Comedy

For a family-friendly Halloween pick, Hubie Halloween is a must-watch. Starring Adam Sandler as the quirky Hubie DuBois, the film follows his attempts to prove that supernatural forces are behind the strange disappearances in his town. It’s a fun, spooky, and heartwarming ride.

7. The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Animated Adventure, Fantasy Horror

In this animated Halloween adventure, a group of mischievous thieves tries to steal a cursed amulet hidden in a haunted castle. What begins as a daring heist soon turns into a hilarious ghostly chase, making The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist a great pick for all age groups.

8. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Where to Watch:Prime Video

Genre: Slasher, Classic Horror

Directed by Tobe Hooper, this cult classic remains one of the most influential horror films ever made. It follows Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her brother, and friends who encounter a terrifying family of cannibals in rural Texas. The film’s gritty realism, shocking violence, and the introduction of the legendary villain Leatherface revolutionized the horror genre.

9. The Addams Family (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Animated Horror Comedy

Directed byConrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, this animated reboot of the spooky yet lovable Addams family introduces them to the modern world. Featuring voice performances by Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloë Grace Moretz, the film brings humor, heart, and gothic charm to the Halloween spirit.

10. Totally Killer (2023)

Where to Watch:Prime Video

Genre: Slasher, Time-Travel Comedy

A clever blend of horror and comedy, Totally Killer follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), a teen who travels back to 1987 to stop the infamous “Sweet 16 Killer.” With its nostalgic 80s vibe, witty writing, and thrilling twists, it’s a slasher flick that keeps you laughing and screaming at once.

11. The Craft (1996)

Where to Watch:Netflix

Genre: Supernatural Horror, Teen Drama

Directed byAndrew Fleming, The Craft is a cult favorite that centers on four outcast high school girls who harness witchcraft for personal gain. As power corrupts, their coven spirals out of control, resulting in deadly consequences. The film remains a defining moment in 90s supernatural cinema.

From timeless classics like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to modern hits like Totally Killer and Kakuda, this year’s OTT horror lineup offers a perfect balance of chills, charm, and chaos. Whether you want a slow-burn psychological thriller, a supernatural curse, or a dose of dark humor, these 11 best horror films to stream on OTT this Halloween 2025 promise a night full of screams, surprises, and unforgettable scares.

