Malayalam Movies to Watch in Theatres and on OTT This Diwali 2025

The festive season of Diwali 2025 is all set to illuminate the Malayalam film industry with a mix of gripping thrillers, thought-provoking dramas, and light-hearted entertainers. While some films are gearing up for a grand theatrical release, others are preparing to make their mark on OTT platforms. From Paathirathri and The Pet Detective to Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Mirage, this Diwali promises cinematic brilliance for every kind of viewer.

Malayalam Movies you can watch this Diwali on OTT & Theatres

1. Paathirathri – A Midnight Thriller Returns Navya Nair to the Big Screen

Where to Watch: Theatres

Navya Nair, after almost two years since Janaki Jaane, returns in Paathirathri, a gripping thriller alongside Soubin Shahir. Directed by Ratheena PT, who previously helmed Puzhu starring Mammootty, the film follows two police officers whose lives spiral into chaos after a shocking crime unfolds one midnight — hence the title Paathirathri (“Midnight”).

The movie combines suspense, emotion, and psychological tension, making it a perfect pick for those looking for an edge-of-the-seat experience this Diwali.

2. The Pet Detective – A Festive Action-Comedy with Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran

Where to Watch: Theatres

Director: Praneesh Vijayan

The Pet Detective brings laughter and chaos in equal measure. The film stars Sharaf U Dheen as Tony Jose Alula, a young man who joins his father’s detective agency to impress his love interest, Kaikeyi Menon (played by Anupama Parameswaran). Initially solving petty animal cases, Tony soon finds himself entangled in a dangerous kidnapping linked to international smugglers.

With a talented supporting cast including Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Bhagath Manuel, the film is a full-on entertainer that promises festive fun for the entire family.

3. Theatre: The Myth of Reality – A Bold and Poetic Drama Exploring Womanhood

Where to Watch: Theatres

Director: Sajin Baabu

From award-winning filmmaker Sajin Baabu (Biriyaani), Theatre: The Myth of Reality stars Rima Kallingal and Sarasa Balussery in lead roles. The film delves into the intertwined lives of two women on an island, exploring themes of identity, freedom, and femininity against a surreal backdrop that blurs the line between myth and reality.

Already acclaimed at the Eurasian Bridge International Film Festival, Theatre has fetched Rima Kallingal the Kerala Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress. Its poetic storytelling and stunning cinematography make it one of the most anticipated Malayalam films this festive season.

4. Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – An Epic Saga Awaits OTT Premiere

Where to Watch:JioHotstar

After months of anticipation, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has officially announced its streaming partner as JioHotstar. Though the exact OTT release date is yet to be revealed, the announcement alone has generated immense excitement among fans.

The film’s world-building, ambitious storytelling, and high production values have already made it one of the most talked-about Malayalam projects of the year. Expect a thrilling fantasy experience when it finally hits digital screens during or after Diwali 2025.

5. Mirage – Jeethu Joseph’s Mystery Drama Heads to SonyLiv

Where to Watch:SonyLiv

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Renowned filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, best known for the Drishyam franchise, returns with Mirage, a psychological mystery starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Abhirami. The story follows a woman whose fiancé’s sudden disappearance unravels a chain of haunting revelations and emotional turmoil.

Though the film’s theatrical run didn’t create major ripples, Mirage is now set for its second life on OTT, where it’s expected to gain a broader audience and critical reappraisal.

Bonus Pick: Diés Iraé – Pranav Mohanlal’s Supernatural Horror Thriller

Where to Watch: Theatres

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Release Date: October 31, 2025

From Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan comes Diés Iraé, a horror mystery starring Pranav Mohanlal. The film revolves around a young man haunted by a family curse and a vengeful spirit. Blending folklore, fear, and psychological depth, Diés Iraé bridges the gap between Diwali and Halloween, making it an intriguing choice for fans of the supernatural.

From Paathirathri’s dark thrills to The Pet Detective’s comic chaos and Theatre’s emotional depth, this Diwali 2025 is brimming with Malayalam cinematic brilliance. Whether you prefer a night at the theatres or a cozy binge at home, these movies promise to make your festive season unforgettable.

