11 Bollywood Films That Brought Rare Diseases and Disorders to Light

Bollywood has often turned to real-life issues for storytelling inspiration, and several Hindi films have tackled rare diseases and mental health disorders with empathy and cinematic brilliance. From psychological thrillers to emotional dramas, these films have contributed to raising awareness and offering audiences a deeper understanding of lesser-known conditions.

11 Bollywood films that Brought Rare Diseases

1. Margarita With a Straw



Kalki Koechlin – Cerebral Palsy

Directed by Shonali Bose, this poignant tale features Kalki Koechlin as a teenager with cerebral palsy navigating love, identity, and independence. The film is lauded for its sensitive portrayal of physical disability and sexuality.

2. Paa



Amitabh Bachchan – Progeria

Inspired by the real-life story of Sam Berns, this R. Balki-directed drama featured Amitabh Bachchan as a 13-year-old with progeria. His transformation through extensive prosthetics helped audiences understand the emotional and physical effects of the rare aging disorder.

3. Guzaarish



Hrithik Roshan – Quadriplegia

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan portrays a once-famous magician who becomes a quadriplegic after a tragic accident. The film sparked debate on euthanasia while highlighting the struggles of being confined to a paralyzed body.

4. My Name Is Khan



Shah Rukh Khan – Asperger's Syndrome

Karan Johar’s emotional drama cast SRK as Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger's syndrome, attempting to reunite with his estranged wife amid rising racial tensions in post-9/11 America. The film brought attention to autism spectrum disorders and social bias.

5. Tamasha



Ranbir Kapoor – Mental Health Issues

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha follows Ved, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who struggles with identity crises and symptoms suggestive of borderline or schizotypal personality disorder. The film sheds light on the burden of societal expectations and the journey toward self-acceptance.

6. Blurr



Taapsee Pannu – Degenerative Eye Disorder

This psychological thriller features Taapsee Pannu as Gayatri, a woman slowly losing her vision while uncovering the truth behind her twin sister’s mysterious death. The film navigates themes of loss, sensory deterioration, and perception.

7. Judgementall Hai Kya



Kangana Ranaut – Schizophrenia

Kangana’s portrayal of Bobby, a woman dealing with schizophrenia, added depth to the psychological thriller. The film walks a fine line between delusion and reality, making a bold statement about mental illness and societal stigmas.

8. Ghajini



Aamir Khan – Anterograde Amnesia

Aamir Khan’s intense role as a man who suffers from short-term memory loss due to anterograde amnesia captured audience's imagination. The film balanced action with psychological depth as the protagonist sought revenge while battling his fading memory.

9. Karthik Calling Karthik



Farhan Akhtar – Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID)

Farhan Akhtar stars as Karthik, a shy and underconfident man whose life changes after mysterious phone calls, only to discover that his alternate personality is behind them. The film offers a gripping view of the complexities of DID.

10. Black



Rani Mukerji – Visual and Hearing Impairment

Loosely inspired by the life of Helen Keller, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black showcases Rani Mukerji as a deaf-blind woman and Amitabh Bachchan as her dedicated teacher. The film highlights the resilience of those living with dual sensory loss.

11. Taare Zameen Par



Darsheel Safary – Dyslexia

This heartwarming drama by Aamir Khan brought the learning disability dyslexia into mainstream conversation. It sensitively depicted a child’s struggle with reading and writing, reminding viewers of the importance of empathy and inclusive education.



These films are more than just cinematic experiences—they serve as educational tools and conversation starters about conditions that are often misunderstood or overlooked. Through powerful performances and thoughtful storytelling, Bollywood continues to play a crucial role in spreading awareness about rare diseases and mental health issues.

