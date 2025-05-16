Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (May 12 to 18, 2025): Odela 2 to Ouseppinte Osiyathu

This week, Malayalam cinema offers an exciting mix of new OTT releases across major streaming platforms. From gripping supernatural thrillers to socially conscious dramas and emotionally charged family stories, the lineup reflects the industry's growing narrative diversity. Whether you're looking for mystery, meaning, or heartfelt moments, there's something for every viewer in this curated list of four fresh Malayalam films now available on SonyLIV, Prime Video, and ManoramaMAX.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

1. Maranamass

Directed by Sivaprasad, Maranamass is a quirky dark comedy that revolves around two unsuspecting friends who believe they've witnessed a murder. As their paranoia grows, they get tangled in bizarre situations involving local politics and spiraling chaos. The film cleverly blends absurdity with social commentary and has earned praise for its narrative and standout performances.

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Genre: Dark Comedy, Satire

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan

2. Odela 2

A sequel to Odela Railway Station, Odela 2 dives into supernatural horror with a gripping plot centered on spiritual elements and sinister forces. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia in a powerful role. While reviews are mixed, the atmospheric tension and Tamannaah’s screen presence make it worth a watch.

Release Date: Streaming Now

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia

3. Prathi Niraparadhiyaano

Directed by Sunil Pottammal, this hard-hitting drama takes a deep dive into themes of justice and morality. With a compelling narrative questioning societal perceptions of guilt and innocence, the film is driven by stirring performances from veterans Indrans and Sreejith Ravi. Its IMDb rating of 8.2 reflects its impact and storytelling strength.

Release Date: Streaming Now

Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX

Genre: Social Drama

Cast: Indrans, Sreejith Ravi

4. Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Marking the debut of director R.J. Sarath Chandran, Ouseppinte Osiyathu is a soulful tale of an 80-year-old man navigating strained relationships with his three sons. As family secrets and emotional turmoil unfold, the film captures generational disconnects with subtlety and warmth, making it a touching Malayalam drama.

Release Date: Streaming Now

Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX (India), Simply South (International)

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Hemanth Menon, Kani Kusruti, Zarin Shihab

From satirical thrillers like Maranamass to emotionally rich dramas like Ouseppinte Osiyathu, this week’s Malayalam OTT releases cater to diverse audience preferences. Whether you're in the mood for laughter, suspense, or introspection, these four films promise quality storytelling and engaging performances. Don’t miss out—head to your favorite streaming platform and add these titles to your weekend watchlist.

