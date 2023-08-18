11 OTT Releases this Weekend: Exciting movies to guarantee a binge-worthy

11 OTT Releases this Weekend: With the much-awaited Friday finally here, it's time to dive into the world of OTT content and gear up for an exhilarating weekend of binge-watching. August has brought forth a captivating lineup of movies and web series across various languages and genres, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. From thrilling Malayalam dramas to intriguing docuseries and gripping Telugu films, here's a curated list of 11 new releases on OTT platforms that promise to take you on an unforgettable binge-watching journey. So, get your popcorn ready, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to embark on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and entertainment.
Kicking off the weekend binge is "1001 Nunakal," a thought-provoking Malayalam drama that delves into the intricacies of friendship. Starring Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinza Shan, and more, the story revolves around a group of old friends whose reunion takes an unexpected turn when a game forces them to reveal secrets they've been keeping from their partners.
For those seeking a blend of adventure and heartwarming moments, "The Monkey King" is a must-watch. This US animated film follows the journey of an unconventional duo—a stick-wielding monkey and a young girl—as they set out to attain immortality. Their path is fraught with challenges, including demons, dragons, and gods.
"Clue: A Love Thriller" is a gripping Telugu crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Featuring Aishwarya Bhaskaran and Vijay Kumar in leading roles, the story revolves around a man who reports his wife's disappearance to the police, only for the investigation to take a shocking turn when the alleged kidnappers are found dead.
"Love You Ram" is a Telugu romantic comedy that explores the complexities of love and trust. As childhood sweethearts Divya and Ram face the challenges of adulthood, Divya begins to suspect that Ram might not be who he appears to be. Will their love survive the test of truth?
"Kolai" is a gripping Tamil suspense thriller that follows a smart detective's journey to unravel a murder mystery. Starring Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, and others, the plot centers around the murder of a famous model and the dark secrets that come to light during the investigation.
Delve into the world of horror with "1920: Horrors of the Heart," a Hindi movie that weaves a tale of revenge and dark deeds. Meghna, played by Avika Gor, seeks vengeance against her mother, setting off a chain of unsettling events and unexpected revelations.
Combining crime, romance, and humor, "Guns and Gulaabs" is a Hindi comedy crime thriller that boasts a star-studded cast, including Dulquer Salmaan and Raj Kumar Rao. This series promises a unique blend of genres, taking you on a journey through a gritty crime narrative with unconventional characters.
Dive into the realm of crime, drama, and mystery with "Harlan Coben’s Shelter." Jaden Michael leads the cast as Mickey Bolitar, a young student entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a fellow classmate. As Mickey navigates the unknown, a riveting tale of intrigue unfolds.
"Mathagam" is a Tamil crime-drama web series that showcases the clash between law enforcement and gangsters in Chennai. With Atharvaa and Manikandan in leading roles, the series delves into the efforts of an IPS officer to dismantle a crime syndicate wreaking havoc on the city's tranquility.
Experience the world of music and dreams in "AP Dhillon: The First of a Kind," a Hindi documentary that follows the journey of rap singer AP Dhillon. From a remote village in Punjab to a revolutionary force in the Indian music industry, this docuseries sheds light on Dhillon's aspirations and impact.
Korean black comedy meets thriller in "Mask Girl," a series based on the webtoon by Mae-mi. Kim Mo-Mi, portrayed by Go Hyun-Jung, navigates a series of unfortunate events after adopting a masked online persona. With a stellar supporting cast, this series offers a unique blend of dark humor and suspense.
With this diverse array of releases, your weekend binge-watching plans are all set. Whether you're in the mood for drama, suspense, romance, or adventure, these OTT offerings are sure to keep you glued to your screens and provide an unforgettable entertainment experience. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and let the binge-watching marathon begin!