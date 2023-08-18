11 OTT Releases this Weekend: Exciting movies to guarantee a binge-worthy

1. "1001 Nunakal" (SonyLIV)

Kicking off the weekend binge is "1001 Nunakal," a thought-provoking Malayalam drama that delves into the intricacies of friendship. Starring Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinza Shan, and more, the story revolves around a group of old friends whose reunion takes an unexpected turn when a game forces them to reveal secrets they've been keeping from their partners.

2. "The Monkey King" (Netflix)

For those seeking a blend of adventure and heartwarming moments, "The Monkey King" is a must-watch. This US animated film follows the journey of an unconventional duo—a stick-wielding monkey and a young girl—as they set out to attain immortality. Their path is fraught with challenges, including demons, dragons, and gods.

3. "Clue: A Love Thriller" (Aha)

"Clue: A Love Thriller" is a gripping Telugu crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Featuring Aishwarya Bhaskaran and Vijay Kumar in leading roles, the story revolves around a man who reports his wife's disappearance to the police, only for the investigation to take a shocking turn when the alleged kidnappers are found dead.

4. "Love You Ram" (Aha)

"Love You Ram" is a Telugu romantic comedy that explores the complexities of love and trust. As childhood sweethearts Divya and Ram face the challenges of adulthood, Divya begins to suspect that Ram might not be who he appears to be. Will their love survive the test of truth?

5. "Kolai" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Kolai" is a gripping Tamil suspense thriller that follows a smart detective's journey to unravel a murder mystery. Starring Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, and others, the plot centers around the murder of a famous model and the dark secrets that come to light during the investigation.

6. "1920: Horrors of the Heart" (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Delve into the world of horror with "1920: Horrors of the Heart," a Hindi movie that weaves a tale of revenge and dark deeds. Meghna, played by Avika Gor, seeks vengeance against her mother, setting off a chain of unsettling events and unexpected revelations.

7. "Guns and Gulaabs" (Netflix)

Combining crime, romance, and humor, "Guns and Gulaabs" is a Hindi comedy crime thriller that boasts a star-studded cast, including Dulquer Salmaan and Raj Kumar Rao. This series promises a unique blend of genres, taking you on a journey through a gritty crime narrative with unconventional characters.

8. "Harlan Coben’s Shelter" (Amazon Prime Video)

Dive into the realm of crime, drama, and mystery with "Harlan Coben’s Shelter." Jaden Michael leads the cast as Mickey Bolitar, a young student entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a fellow classmate. As Mickey navigates the unknown, a riveting tale of intrigue unfolds.

9. "Mathagam" (Disney Plus Hotstar)

"Mathagam" is a Tamil crime-drama web series that showcases the clash between law enforcement and gangsters in Chennai. With Atharvaa and Manikandan in leading roles, the series delves into the efforts of an IPS officer to dismantle a crime syndicate wreaking havoc on the city's tranquility.

10. "AP Dhillon: The First of a Kind" (Amazon Prime Video)

Experience the world of music and dreams in "AP Dhillon: The First of a Kind," a Hindi documentary that follows the journey of rap singer AP Dhillon. From a remote village in Punjab to a revolutionary force in the Indian music industry, this docuseries sheds light on Dhillon's aspirations and impact.

11. "Mask Girl" (Netflix)

Korean black comedy meets thriller in "Mask Girl," a series based on the webtoon by Mae-mi. Kim Mo-Mi, portrayed by Go Hyun-Jung, navigates a series of unfortunate events after adopting a masked online persona. With a stellar supporting cast, this series offers a unique blend of dark humor and suspense.