Top 12 Leading OTT Platforms in India: A Simple Guide

Top 12 OTT Platform List in India

In this article, we have created a lit of most popular OTT Apps in India with their subscription plan,offers and benefits.

Netflix

Netflix is a globally renowned OTT platform that has secured its position as a premier streaming service in India and worldwide. Offering an extensive collection of meticulously curated movies and shows across multiple languages, Netflix stands out with its exceptional lineup of Netflix Originals. Some of the popular Netflix Originals include "Stranger Things," "Money Heist," and "The Crown." With a focus on user preferences, Netflix delivers a diverse range of content.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar, a premium entertainment platform under The Walt Disney Company's India subsidiary, has garnered over 100 million users, making it a popular choice for Indian viewers. With a rich assortment of shows, movies, and sports events, Disney+ Hotstar caters to diverse entertainment preferences. The platform provides access to Star-owned channels like HBO, Star World, and Star Plus, alongside a variety of engaging children's shows from Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has established itself as a growing OTT platform in India, offering an extensive selection of movies and TV shows. Its curated collection of Indian content and popular international series, such as "The Boys" and "Mirzapur," caters to Indian audiences. Amazon Prime's subscription plans not only grant access to a diverse range of video content but also include perks like free deliveries, music streaming, and exclusive discounts on Amazon India.

Sony Liv

Sony Liv, a free Indian OTT platform from Sony Entertainment Network, offers a wide range of content, including unlimited access to movies, TV shows, short films, and kid-friendly content. Its specialization in live cricket streaming adds to its unique appeal. Alongside well-known shows like "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and "Indian Idol," Sony Liv's original series like "Scam 1992" have garnered significant attention.

Zee5

Zee5, an excellent Indian OTT platform, boasts user-friendliness and a diverse content library, spanning lifestyle shows, exclusive stories, short films, and children's programming. Offering languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, Zee5 caters to a wide range of regional viewers. With quality audio and video, the platform also incorporates a chatbot for streamlined content discovery.

Voot

Voot, from Viacom18, boasts the most premium content in India, offering a wide array of Indian and foreign language movies, web series, short stories, and more across various genres. With over 35,000 hours of content, Voot ensures a comprehensive entertainment experience. It stands out with its high-quality video and Chromecast support, enabling seamless viewing on preferred devices. The platform features hit shows like "Splitsvilla," "Big Boss," and international series like "The Affair" and "Ray Donovan." Renowned movies like "Drishyam" and "KGF-Chapter 1" add to its diverse library. Notable Voot Originals include "The Great Wedding of Munnes," "The Gone Game 2," and "Illegal." Offering subscription plans like Mobile, Gold, and Platinum, Voot caters to various user needs, making it a top choice for reliable and engaging content streaming.

ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji stands as one of India's most affordable OTT platforms, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. This platform offers a versatile range of original shows, movies, comedy skits, music videos, and news, catering to various tastes. Known for its cost-effectiveness, it features popular shows like "Baarish," "Dark 7 White," and "Mentalhood." Renowned movies like "Lootera" and "Once Upon a Time In Mumbai" also enrich its content library. ALTBalaji's original series, including "The Test Case" and "Bose-Dead/Alive," showcase its commitment to unique narratives. With subscription plans priced reasonably, ALTBalaji appeals to budget-conscious viewers who seek a wide range of quality content.

Ullu App

Ullu App offers a subscription-based service with an extensive collection of high-quality content spanning various languages and categories, such as music, movies, books, audio stories, television series, and short stories. Catering to diverse preferences, Ullu is ideal for on-the-go entertainment enthusiasts. The platform allows users to explore its offerings through a trial before subscribing. While Ullu stands out for its variety, it has faced criticism for promoting explicit adult content. Despite this, it continues to offer original shows like "Blue Lies" and "Kirdar," making it an option for those seeking diverse content experiences.

TVF Play

TVF Play, also known as The Viral Fever, is an Indian OTT platform renowned for its original content on YouTube. Operating under Contagious Online Media Network Pvt Ltd, it has gained significant viewership among Indian youth. With original shows like "Kota Factory," "Tripling," and "The Insiders," TVF Play offers engaging content catering to diverse preferences. Unlike many other platforms, TVF Play mostly offers free content, making it a popular choice for those looking for quality entertainment without subscription fees.

Discovery Plus

Launched in India in 2020, Discovery Plus is a platform that focuses on fact-based and documentary content. It offers shows like "Mony Mafia" and "Into the Wild," providing viewers with engaging and educational narratives. With both popular shows and original content like "Breaking Point" and "Mission Frontline," Discovery Plus aims to provide a unique streaming experience centered around real-world themes.

MX Player

MX Player, a popular platform, offers ad-free web series, movies, and entertainment options. Its uniqueness lies in the inclusion of interactive online games, enhancing user engagement. Known for its ease of use and varied content library, MX Player stands out for its free-to-watch offerings. From original shows like "Indori Ishq" and "Hey Prabhu" to movies like "Thakada 2" and "Agent Vinod," MX Player caters to diverse entertainment preferences. With subscription plans like Annual and Quarterly, it appeals to viewers seeking quality content without subscription constraints