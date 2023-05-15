Entertainment

25 Best Thriller Web Series in Hindi

Pratidin Bureau

Film-makers and script writers often underestimate the taste and range of the Indian audience. But nowadays, it's been observed that thriller and action-based series do great. Check out the list of best thriller web series in Hindi to see how much the Indian OTT audience like thrillers, whether they are romantic, suspenseful, or crime-related.

1- All of us are dead

  • OTT platform: Netflix

  • IMDb rating: 7.5/10

  • Star Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-Young, Chi Yi-hyun, Lomon and  others

  • Original Language: Korean

  • No. of Seasons: 1

A student gets a seemingly innocuous bite inside Lee Byeong-scientific chan’s lab; shortly after, a quickly expanding outbreak covers the entire school in blood.

Students who have been trapped must leave their high school, which has turned into the epicenter of a zombie virus pandemic.

2- Money Heist

  • OTT platform: Netflix

  • IMDb rating: 8.2/10

  • Original Language: Spanish

  • Star Cast: ÚRsula Corberó, Itziar ItuñO, Miguel Herrá and  others

  • No. of Seasons: 5

The largest theft in history is planned by a criminal mastermind known only as “The Professor,” who intends to print billions of euros at the Spanish Royal Mint. He enlists eight people with specific skills and no stake in the outcome to help him carry out the ambitious plan.

As they negotiate with the authorities to find a means to apprehend The Professor, the group of thieves uses hostages as leverage. The criminals get ready for a shootout with the cops as more time passes.

3- Elite

  • OTT platform: Netflix

  • IMDb rating: 7.4/10

  • Star Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Miguel, Bernardeau, Arón Piper and others

  • Language: Spanish

  • No. of Seasons: 4

The conflict between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder.

4- Dexter: New Blood

  • OTT platform: Voot

  • IMDb rating: 8.2/10

  • Star Cast: Julia Jones, Johnny Seqouyah, Clancy Brown, Jamie Chung, and Others

  • Language: English

  • No. of Seasons: 1

The general public believes in a way, the entire world is not to fault for Dexter Morgan’s horrific boating accident death. He has successfully suppressed his Dark Passenger for almost ten years while living far from the life he formerly knew in the little hamlet of Iron Lake, New York, under a false name.

5. Hello Mini 2

  • IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

  • Directed By: Faruk Kabir

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Anuja Joshi

  • Release Date: Feb 26, 2021

  • Production Company: Applause Entertainment Ltd., Rose Audio Visuals

The story of the Web Series revolves around Anuja Joshi who is playing Rivanah Banerjee also known as Mini in the show and an unknown voiceless, faceless stalker of her.

After two back-to-back successful seasons, the team of Hello mini came with the third season which was released in April 2021. It is one of the most viewed Indian Web Series. The IMDb rating of this show is one of the highest 8.9 out of 10. It is available on the streaming platform MX player.

6. Delhi Crime 2

  • IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

  • Directed By: Richie Mehta

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Shefali Shah, Rashika Dugal

  • Release Date: March 22, 2019

  • Production Company: Ivanhoe Productions, FilmKaravan, Poor Man’s Productions

Delhi Crimes revolves around an investigation of a girl from south Delhi who got raped and murdered further in the show DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who takes the charge of the investigation. In Sept. 2020 the Web Series received the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Intl. Emmy Awards. Along with Shefali Shah, the show also features Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and Denzil Smith. The show is available on Netflix.

7. Sacred Games

  • IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

  • Directed By: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi

  • Release Date: July 5, 2018

  • Production Company: Phantom films

Sacred Games revolves around the characters of the show Inspector Sartaj Singh, Ganesh Gaitonde, and Guruji, where Gaitonde who was missing for 16 yrs comes suddenly into the show and calls the corrupt inspector Sartaj Singh to save his city Mumbai. Sacred Games casting and screenplay have been highlighted both by critics and the audience.

This show is based on commonwealth writer’s prize 1996 winner Vikram Chandra’s novel Sacred Games. It was premiered on Netflix in the year 2018.

8. Undekhi

  • IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

  • Directed By: Ashish R. Shukla

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Dibyendu Bhattacharya

  • Release Date: July 10, 2020

  • Production Company: Applause Entertainment, Edgestorm Ventures.

Sidharth Sengupta has created and co-wrote this Web Series. It is a murder mystery thriller that revolves around an investigation by DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) who is investigating a Sunderbans execution of a policeman. The story also talks about two sections of society, one is the rich influential people and the other is the poor who gets oppressed.

9. The Family Man 2

  • IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

  • Directed By: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani

  • Release Date: June 3, 2021

  • Production Company: D2R Films

In this second installment of the famous franchise, Manoj Bajpayee is dealing with two antagonists at once: the ISIS terrorist Sajid Ghani and Rajalekshmi Sekharan, called Raji, the leader of the rebel group from the south. This season has received more praise from the movie's supporters and critics than the first.

10. Special OPS

  • IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

  • Directed By: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Kay Kay Menon

  • Release Date: March 17, 2020

  • Production Company: Friday Storytellers

Special Ops explores the mission of India’s secret agency R&AW’s (Research & Analysis Wing) 5 agents and they set out on a mission to hunt down a terrorist who is responsible for the bomb blast in India.

11. Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar

  • IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

  • Directed By: Sajit Warrier

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Prateik Babbar

  • Release Date: March 12, 2020

  • Production Company: Applause Entertainment Ltd & Mayavid Online LLP

Virkar is a murder mystery inspired by Piyush Jha’s book Anti-Social Network. It is his third book in the Inspector Virkar Series. Pratik Babbar is Playing the Character of Inspector Virkar. 

12. November Story

  • IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

  • Directed By: Indhra Subramanian

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Tamannaah

  • Release Date: May 20, 2021

  • Production Company: Vikatan Televistas

In this murder mystery, Tamannaah is portraying Anuradha Ganeshan, an ethical hacker who has a contract with the Crime Records Bureau. Her objective is to identify the primary adversary Kulandhai Yesu (Pasupathy M.). Malarmannan, played by Vivek Prasanna, is Tamannaah's closest buddy. Ganesan, played by G.M.Kumar as Tamannaah's character Anuradha, is a crime novelist.

13. Maharani

  • IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

  • Directed By: Karan Sharma

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Huma Qureshi

  • Release Date: May 28, 2021

  • Production Company: Kangra Talkies

Huma Qureshi portrays Rani Bharti in the TV series, which is all about the difficulties she faced on her way to becoming the chief minister of Bihar are discussed in the program.

14. Nail polish

  • IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

  • Directed By: Bugs Bhargava Krishna

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul

  • Release Date: January 1, 2021

  • Production Company: Ten Years Younger Production

In the crime thriller Nail Polish, Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul stand out for their individual roles. The protagonist of the story is an activist who is charged with raping two small children before killing them. a distinctive idea. The show's writing is excellent.

15. Broken But Beautiful 3

  • IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

  • Directed By: Priyanka Ghose

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee

  • Release Date: May 29, 2021

  • Production Company: 11:11 Productions

After two consecutively successful seasons, the third season, titled Broken But Beautiful, premiered on May 29, 2021. Sidharth Shukla is playing the role of a struggling theatre writer and director. Rumi Desai, played by Sonia Rathee, is from a wealthy family. Seasons 1 and 2 were published in 2018 and 2019, respectively. There are 31 episodes total across its three seasons. 

16. The Married Woman

  • IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

  • Directed By: Sahir Raza

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Ridhi Dogra, Monika Dogra

  • Release Date: March 8, 2021

  • Production Company: Juggernaut Productions

The Married Woman tells the tale of two girls who want to live their lives without restrictions. It takes place in 1992, the year of the infamous Babri demolition. Monica Dogra plays the role of Peeplika, an outspoken woman who wants to break free from societal norms, and Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Astha, a housewife.

17. Grahan

  • IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

  • Directed By: Ranjan Chandel

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi

  • Release Date: June 24, 2021

  • Production Company: Jar Pictures

The main character of Grahan is a female IPS officer named Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain), who looks into the 1984 Bokaro anti-Sikh riots because her father was one of the main accused in those riots. The Director's gripping Web Series, with an outstanding screenplay, beautifully depicts two timelines: 1984 and 2016. 

18. Hello Mini 3

  • IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

  • Directed By: Faruk Kabir

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Anuja Joshi

  • Release Date: April 22, 2021

  • Production Company: Applause Entertainment Ltd., Rose Audio Visuals

The Hello Mini series' third installment is this one. Every time this Romantic Suspense thriller appears on screen, a crowd gathers around it. Anuja Joshi has developed a devoted following thanks to her alluring appearance and superb acting abilities. 

19. Love Scandals & Doctors

  • IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

  • Directed By: Sattwik Mohanty, Preya Hirji, and Saqib Pandor

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Rahul Dev, Punit J. Pathak

  • Release Date: February 5, 2021

  • Production Company: Balaji Telefilms

Love Scandals & Doctors (LSD)talks about five medical students who are interns in one of the best teaching hospitals. Later in the show, they get to know the dark truth of a crime scene. The show consists of 15 episodes.

20- Mirzapur

  • IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

  • Directed by: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihit Desai

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal,  Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma

  • Release Date: October 16, 2018 (Season 1) & October 23, 2020 (Season 2)

  • Production Company: Excel Entertainment

The acclaimed crime thriller series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in November 2018. After Sacred Games, it finally rose to prominence as India's most-watched web series because of the overwhelmingly good reception it garnered from viewers and reviewers.

The second season of the Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-produced show premiered on October 23, 2020, and it quickly gained popularity. The third season of the show is currently in the planning stages and is scheduled to debut in 2023.

21- Apharan

  • IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

  • Directed by: Sidharth Sengupta

  • Star Cast (Main lead): Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill

  • Release Date: December 14, 2018 (Season 1) & March 18, 2022 (Season 2)

  • Production Company: Edgestorm Productions

Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji premiered the series in December 2018. Several fans praised actor Arunoday Singh for his depiction of Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector in the Uttarakhand Police, in the film, which earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences.

22- Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

  • IMDb Rating: 7/10

  • Directed by: Sidharth Sengupta

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla

  • Release Date: January 14, 2022

  • Production Company: Edgestorm Productions

The eight-episode romantic crime thriller series made its Netflix debut on Makar Sankrati 2022. The script, story, direction, and star performances were all praised by the Indian audience, who found it to be very entertaining.

A young, content man named Vikrant Singh Chauhan, who is in a relationship with a college student named Shikha, falls into a trap after the daughter of a gangster forces him to marry her, according to the crime thriller. 

23- Bhaukaal

  • IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

  • Directed by: Jatin Wagle

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, Siddhant Kapoor

  • Release Date: March 6, 2020 (Season 1) & January 20, 2022 (Season 2)

  • Production Company: Applause Entertainment & Baweja Movies Production

Free access to the wildly popular crime thriller series is provided by MX Player. There are 20 seasons in all, with 10 episodes each. Actor Mohit Raina portrayed Naveen Sikhera, an IPS officer stationed in Muzaffarnagar, an Uttar Pradesh city that has evolved into a battlefield between two gangs. The series' central conflict revolves around how IPS Sikhera purges the city of these criminals.

24- The Great Indian Murder

  • IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

  • Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia

  • Star Cast (Main lead): Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Goswami, Raghubir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi

  • Release Date: February 4, 2022

  • Production Company: ADF & RLE Media

The crime mystery thriller from Disney+Hotstar is co-financed by Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha. It centers on the high-profile murder of a politician's son and is based on the best-selling novel Six Suspects by retired Indian diplomat and author Vikas Swarup. 

25- Criminal Justice

  • IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 (Season 1), 7.4/10 (Season 2) & 7.7/10 (Season 3)

  • Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia (Season 1), Rohan Sippy & Arjun Mukherjee (Season 2), Rohan Sippy (Season 3)

  • Star Cast (Main Lead): Pankaj Tripathi

  • Release Date: April 5, 2019 (Season 1), December 24, 2020 (Season 2) & October 7, 2022 (Season 3)

  • Production Company: BBC Studios India & Applause Entertainment

When the show debuted on Hotstar in April 2019, there was an enormously positive response praising the work of the entire cast. A second and third season of the show, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, respectively, were ordered after the first season's success. The protagonist of the movie is Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who goes above and beyond to resolve the cases he takes on. Three different stories serve as the basis for all three seasons. 

Best Thriller Web Series in Hindi
Web Series in Hindi
Thriller Web Series

