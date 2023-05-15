25 Best Thriller Web Series in Hindi

2- Money Heist

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Original Language: Spanish

Star Cast: ÚRsula Corberó, Itziar ItuñO, Miguel Herrá and others

No. of Seasons: 5

The largest theft in history is planned by a criminal mastermind known only as “The Professor,” who intends to print billions of euros at the Spanish Royal Mint. He enlists eight people with specific skills and no stake in the outcome to help him carry out the ambitious plan.

As they negotiate with the authorities to find a means to apprehend The Professor, the group of thieves uses hostages as leverage. The criminals get ready for a shootout with the cops as more time passes.