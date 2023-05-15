25 Best Thriller Web Series in Hindi

Film-makers and script writers often underestimate the taste and range of the Indian audience. But nowadays, it's been observed that thriller and action-based series do great. Check out the list of best thriller web series in Hindi to see how much the Indian OTT audience like thrillers, whether they are romantic, suspenseful, or crime-related.
OTT platform: Netflix
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Star Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-Young, Chi Yi-hyun, Lomon and others
Original Language: Korean
No. of Seasons: 1
A student gets a seemingly innocuous bite inside Lee Byeong-scientific chan’s lab; shortly after, a quickly expanding outbreak covers the entire school in blood.
Students who have been trapped must leave their high school, which has turned into the epicenter of a zombie virus pandemic.
OTT platform: Netflix
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Original Language: Spanish
Star Cast: ÚRsula Corberó, Itziar ItuñO, Miguel Herrá and others
No. of Seasons: 5
The largest theft in history is planned by a criminal mastermind known only as “The Professor,” who intends to print billions of euros at the Spanish Royal Mint. He enlists eight people with specific skills and no stake in the outcome to help him carry out the ambitious plan.
As they negotiate with the authorities to find a means to apprehend The Professor, the group of thieves uses hostages as leverage. The criminals get ready for a shootout with the cops as more time passes.
OTT platform: Netflix
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Star Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Miguel, Bernardeau, Arón Piper and others
Language: Spanish
No. of Seasons: 4
The conflict between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder.
OTT platform: Voot
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Star Cast: Julia Jones, Johnny Seqouyah, Clancy Brown, Jamie Chung, and Others
Language: English
No. of Seasons: 1
The general public believes in a way, the entire world is not to fault for Dexter Morgan’s horrific boating accident death. He has successfully suppressed his Dark Passenger for almost ten years while living far from the life he formerly knew in the little hamlet of Iron Lake, New York, under a false name.
IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
Directed By: Faruk Kabir
Star Cast (Main Lead): Anuja Joshi
Release Date: Feb 26, 2021
Production Company: Applause Entertainment Ltd., Rose Audio Visuals
The story of the Web Series revolves around Anuja Joshi who is playing Rivanah Banerjee also known as Mini in the show and an unknown voiceless, faceless stalker of her.
After two back-to-back successful seasons, the team of Hello mini came with the third season which was released in April 2021. It is one of the most viewed Indian Web Series. The IMDb rating of this show is one of the highest 8.9 out of 10. It is available on the streaming platform MX player.
IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
Directed By: Richie Mehta
Star Cast (Main Lead): Shefali Shah, Rashika Dugal
Release Date: March 22, 2019
Production Company: Ivanhoe Productions, FilmKaravan, Poor Man’s Productions
Delhi Crimes revolves around an investigation of a girl from south Delhi who got raped and murdered further in the show DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who takes the charge of the investigation. In Sept. 2020 the Web Series received the Outstanding Drama Series award at the Intl. Emmy Awards. Along with Shefali Shah, the show also features Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and Denzil Smith. The show is available on Netflix.
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Directed By: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap
Star Cast (Main Lead): Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: July 5, 2018
Production Company: Phantom films
Sacred Games revolves around the characters of the show Inspector Sartaj Singh, Ganesh Gaitonde, and Guruji, where Gaitonde who was missing for 16 yrs comes suddenly into the show and calls the corrupt inspector Sartaj Singh to save his city Mumbai. Sacred Games casting and screenplay have been highlighted both by critics and the audience.
This show is based on commonwealth writer’s prize 1996 winner Vikram Chandra’s novel Sacred Games. It was premiered on Netflix in the year 2018.
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Directed By: Ashish R. Shukla
Star Cast (Main Lead): Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Release Date: July 10, 2020
Production Company: Applause Entertainment, Edgestorm Ventures.
Sidharth Sengupta has created and co-wrote this Web Series. It is a murder mystery thriller that revolves around an investigation by DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) who is investigating a Sunderbans execution of a policeman. The story also talks about two sections of society, one is the rich influential people and the other is the poor who gets oppressed.
IMDb Rating: 9.2/10
Directed By: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
Star Cast (Main Lead): Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani
Release Date: June 3, 2021
Production Company: D2R Films
In this second installment of the famous franchise, Manoj Bajpayee is dealing with two antagonists at once: the ISIS terrorist Sajid Ghani and Rajalekshmi Sekharan, called Raji, the leader of the rebel group from the south. This season has received more praise from the movie's supporters and critics than the first.
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Directed By: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair
Star Cast (Main Lead): Kay Kay Menon
Release Date: March 17, 2020
Production Company: Friday Storytellers
Special Ops explores the mission of India’s secret agency R&AW’s (Research & Analysis Wing) 5 agents and they set out on a mission to hunt down a terrorist who is responsible for the bomb blast in India.
IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
Directed By: Sajit Warrier
Star Cast (Main Lead): Prateik Babbar
Release Date: March 12, 2020
Production Company: Applause Entertainment Ltd & Mayavid Online LLP
Virkar is a murder mystery inspired by Piyush Jha’s book Anti-Social Network. It is his third book in the Inspector Virkar Series. Pratik Babbar is Playing the Character of Inspector Virkar.
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Directed By: Indhra Subramanian
Star Cast (Main Lead): Tamannaah
Release Date: May 20, 2021
Production Company: Vikatan Televistas
In this murder mystery, Tamannaah is portraying Anuradha Ganeshan, an ethical hacker who has a contract with the Crime Records Bureau. Her objective is to identify the primary adversary Kulandhai Yesu (Pasupathy M.). Malarmannan, played by Vivek Prasanna, is Tamannaah's closest buddy. Ganesan, played by G.M.Kumar as Tamannaah's character Anuradha, is a crime novelist.
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Directed By: Karan Sharma
Star Cast (Main Lead): Huma Qureshi
Release Date: May 28, 2021
Production Company: Kangra Talkies
Huma Qureshi portrays Rani Bharti in the TV series, which is all about the difficulties she faced on her way to becoming the chief minister of Bihar are discussed in the program.
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Directed By: Bugs Bhargava Krishna
Star Cast (Main Lead): Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul
Release Date: January 1, 2021
Production Company: Ten Years Younger Production
In the crime thriller Nail Polish, Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul stand out for their individual roles. The protagonist of the story is an activist who is charged with raping two small children before killing them. a distinctive idea. The show's writing is excellent.
IMDb Rating: 9.1/10
Directed By: Priyanka Ghose
Star Cast (Main Lead): Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee
Release Date: May 29, 2021
Production Company: 11:11 Productions
After two consecutively successful seasons, the third season, titled Broken But Beautiful, premiered on May 29, 2021. Sidharth Shukla is playing the role of a struggling theatre writer and director. Rumi Desai, played by Sonia Rathee, is from a wealthy family. Seasons 1 and 2 were published in 2018 and 2019, respectively. There are 31 episodes total across its three seasons.
IMDb Rating: 9.2/10
Directed By: Sahir Raza
Star Cast (Main Lead): Ridhi Dogra, Monika Dogra
Release Date: March 8, 2021
Production Company: Juggernaut Productions
The Married Woman tells the tale of two girls who want to live their lives without restrictions. It takes place in 1992, the year of the infamous Babri demolition. Monica Dogra plays the role of Peeplika, an outspoken woman who wants to break free from societal norms, and Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Astha, a housewife.
IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
Directed By: Ranjan Chandel
Star Cast (Main Lead): Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi
Release Date: June 24, 2021
Production Company: Jar Pictures
The main character of Grahan is a female IPS officer named Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain), who looks into the 1984 Bokaro anti-Sikh riots because her father was one of the main accused in those riots. The Director's gripping Web Series, with an outstanding screenplay, beautifully depicts two timelines: 1984 and 2016.
IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
Directed By: Sattwik Mohanty, Preya Hirji, and Saqib Pandor
Star Cast (Main Lead): Rahul Dev, Punit J. Pathak
Release Date: February 5, 2021
Production Company: Balaji Telefilms
Love Scandals & Doctors (LSD)talks about five medical students who are interns in one of the best teaching hospitals. Later in the show, they get to know the dark truth of a crime scene. The show consists of 15 episodes.
IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
Directed by: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihit Desai
Star Cast (Main Lead): Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma
Release Date: October 16, 2018 (Season 1) & October 23, 2020 (Season 2)
Production Company: Excel Entertainment
The acclaimed crime thriller series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in November 2018. After Sacred Games, it finally rose to prominence as India's most-watched web series because of the overwhelmingly good reception it garnered from viewers and reviewers.
The second season of the Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-produced show premiered on October 23, 2020, and it quickly gained popularity. The third season of the show is currently in the planning stages and is scheduled to debut in 2023.
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Directed by: Sidharth Sengupta
Star Cast (Main lead): Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill
Release Date: December 14, 2018 (Season 1) & March 18, 2022 (Season 2)
Production Company: Edgestorm Productions
Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji premiered the series in December 2018. Several fans praised actor Arunoday Singh for his depiction of Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector in the Uttarakhand Police, in the film, which earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences.
IMDb Rating: 7/10
Directed by: Sidharth Sengupta
Star Cast (Main Lead): Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla
Release Date: January 14, 2022
Production Company: Edgestorm Productions
The eight-episode romantic crime thriller series made its Netflix debut on Makar Sankrati 2022. The script, story, direction, and star performances were all praised by the Indian audience, who found it to be very entertaining.
A young, content man named Vikrant Singh Chauhan, who is in a relationship with a college student named Shikha, falls into a trap after the daughter of a gangster forces him to marry her, according to the crime thriller.
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Directed by: Jatin Wagle
Star Cast (Main Lead): Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, Siddhant Kapoor
Release Date: March 6, 2020 (Season 1) & January 20, 2022 (Season 2)
Production Company: Applause Entertainment & Baweja Movies Production
Free access to the wildly popular crime thriller series is provided by MX Player. There are 20 seasons in all, with 10 episodes each. Actor Mohit Raina portrayed Naveen Sikhera, an IPS officer stationed in Muzaffarnagar, an Uttar Pradesh city that has evolved into a battlefield between two gangs. The series' central conflict revolves around how IPS Sikhera purges the city of these criminals.
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Star Cast (Main lead): Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Goswami, Raghubir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi
Release Date: February 4, 2022
Production Company: ADF & RLE Media
The crime mystery thriller from Disney+Hotstar is co-financed by Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha. It centers on the high-profile murder of a politician's son and is based on the best-selling novel Six Suspects by retired Indian diplomat and author Vikas Swarup.
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 (Season 1), 7.4/10 (Season 2) & 7.7/10 (Season 3)
Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia (Season 1), Rohan Sippy & Arjun Mukherjee (Season 2), Rohan Sippy (Season 3)
Star Cast (Main Lead): Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: April 5, 2019 (Season 1), December 24, 2020 (Season 2) & October 7, 2022 (Season 3)
Production Company: BBC Studios India & Applause Entertainment
When the show debuted on Hotstar in April 2019, there was an enormously positive response praising the work of the entire cast. A second and third season of the show, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, respectively, were ordered after the first season's success. The protagonist of the movie is Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who goes above and beyond to resolve the cases he takes on. Three different stories serve as the basis for all three seasons.