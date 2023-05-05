Netflix New Releases in May 2023: Latest OTT shows, web series, and movies to watch this month

Netflix New Releases in May 2023: As we welcome the blooming flowers and warmer weather of May, Netflix brings us a bouquet of exciting new releases to binge-watch! From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, and heartwarming documentaries to chilling thrillers, the streaming giant has something for everyone this month. So grab your popcorn and settle in as we dive into the latest and greatest OTT shows, web series, and movies that Netflix has to offer in May 2023. Get ready to add some spice to your streaming routine!
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ‘77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High, season 3
Rugrats, seasons 1-2
The Smurfs, season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Faithfully Yours –Netflix Film
Fanfic – Netflix Film
La Reina del Sur, season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER – Netflix Documentary
Rhythm + Flow France, season 2 – Netflix Series
Working: What We Do All Day – Netflix Documentary
Kitti Katz – Netflix Family
XO, Kitty – Netflix Series
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – Netflix Series
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix Film
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Film
Muted – Netflix Series
Selling Sunset, season 6 – Netflix Series
Young, Famous & African, season 2 – Netflix Series
The Batman, seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 – Netflix Family
All American, season 5
MerPeople – Netflix Documentary
Victim/Suspect – Netflix Documentary
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Netflix Comedy
Love Village – Netflix Series
The Tailor – Netflix Series
Jewish Matchmaking – Netflix Series
Great British Baking Show: Juniors, season 7 – Netflix Series
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family – Netflix Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Netflix Series
Sanctuary – Netflix Series
A Man Called Otto
Justice League, seasons 1-2
Justice League: Unlimited, seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers, season 2 – Netflix Family
Hard Feelings – Netflix Film
Mother’s Day – Netflix Film
Rhythm + Flow France, season 2 – Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love – Netflix Series
FUBAR – Netflix Series
Barbecue Showdown, season 2 – Netflix Series
Blood & Gold – Netflix Film
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina – Netflix Film
Turn of the Tide – Netflix Series
Documentary Now!, season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix Comedy
Dance Brothers – Netflix Series
Missing: Dead or Alive? – Netflix Documentary
Queen Cleopatra – Netflix Documentary
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix Film
St. Vincent
Ultraman, season 3 – Netflix Anime
Black Knight – Netflix Series
Call Me Kate
The Mother – Netflix Film
Mulligan – Netflix Series
Queer Eye, season 7 – Netflix Series
UglyDolls
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – Netflix Documentary
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, season 3 – Netflix Comedy
Heartland, season 15
Mixed by Erry – Netflix Film