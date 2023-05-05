Entertainment

Netflix New Releases in May 2023: Latest OTT shows, web series, and movies to watch this month

Pratidin Bureau

Netflix New Releases in May 2023: As we welcome the blooming flowers and warmer weather of May, Netflix brings us a bouquet of exciting new releases to binge-watch! From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, and heartwarming documentaries to chilling thrillers, the streaming giant has something for everyone this month. So grab your popcorn and settle in as we dive into the latest and greatest OTT shows, web series, and movies that Netflix has to offer in May 2023. Get ready to add some spice to your streaming routine!

Full List of What’s New on Netflix—May 2023

Available May 1

  • Above Suspicion

  • Airport

  • Airport ‘77

  • Airport 1975

  • American Gangster

  • Austin Powers in Goldmember

  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

  • Black Hawk Down

  • The Cable Guy

  • Captain Phillips

  • Chicken Run

  • Cliffhanger

  • Conan the Barbarian

  • The Croods

  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

  • Dawn of the Dead

  • Flight

  • For Colored Girls

  • Girl, Interrupted

  • The Glass Castle

  • Home Again

  • Hop

  • Igor

  • Kindergarten Cop

  • Last Action Hero

  • Legends of the Fall

  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

  • Léon: The Professional

  • Marshall

  • Paranormal Activity

  • Peter Pan (2003)

  • Pitch Perfect

  • Rainbow High, season 3

  • Rugrats, seasons 1-2

  • The Smurfs, season 1

  • Starship Troopers

  • Steel Magnolias

  • The Tale of Despereaux

  • This Is the End

  • Traffic

  • Vampires

  • The Wedding Date

  • The Young Victoria

Available May 17

  • Faithfully Yours –Netflix Film

  • Fanfic – Netflix Film

  • La Reina del Sur, season 3

  • McGREGOR FOREVER – Netflix Documentary

  • Rhythm + Flow France, season 2 – Netflix Series

  • Working: What We Do All Day – Netflix Documentary

Available May 18

  • Kitti Katz – Netflix Family

  • XO, Kitty – Netflix Series

  • Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – Netflix Series

Available May 19

  • Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix Film

  • Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Film

  • Muted – Netflix Series

  • Selling Sunset, season 6 – Netflix Series

  • Young, Famous & African, season 2 – Netflix Series

Available May 22

  • The Batman, seasons 1-5

  • The Boss Baby

  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 – Netflix Family

Available May 23

  • All American, season 5

  • MerPeople – Netflix Documentary

  • Victim/Suspect – Netflix Documentary

  • Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Netflix Comedy

Available May 2

  • Love Village – Netflix Series

  • The Tailor – Netflix Series

Available May 3

  • Jewish Matchmaking – Netflix Series

  • Great British Baking Show: Juniors, season 7 – Netflix Series

Available May 4

  • Arctic Dogs

  • Larva Family – Netflix Family

  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Netflix Series

  • Sanctuary – Netflix Series

Available May 6

A Man Called Otto

Available May 8

  • Justice League, seasons 1-2

  • Justice League: Unlimited, seasons 1-2

  • Spirit Rangers, season 2 – Netflix Family

Available May 24

  • Hard Feelings – Netflix Film

  • Mother’s Day – Netflix Film

  • Rhythm + Flow France, season 2 – Netflix Series (new episodes)

  • The Ultimatum: Queer Love – Netflix Series

Available May 25

FUBAR – Netflix Series

Available May 26

  • Barbecue Showdown, season 2 – Netflix Series

  • Blood & Gold – Netflix Film

  • Dirty Grandpa

  • Tin & Tina – Netflix Film

  • Turn of the Tide – Netflix Series

Available May 9

  • Documentary Now!, season 4

  • Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix Comedy

Available May 10

  • Dance Brothers – Netflix Series

  • Missing: Dead or Alive? – Netflix Documentary

  • Queen Cleopatra – Netflix Documentary

Available May 11

  • Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix Film

  • St. Vincent

  • Ultraman, season 3 – Netflix Anime

Available May 12

  • Black Knight – Netflix Series

  • Call Me Kate

  • The Mother – Netflix Film

  • Mulligan – Netflix Series

  • Queer Eye, season 7 – Netflix Series

Available May 13

UglyDolls

Available May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – Netflix Documentary

Available May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, season 3 – Netflix Comedy

Available May 31

  • Heartland, season 15

  • Mixed by Erry – Netflix Film

