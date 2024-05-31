2nd Pre Wedding Celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

After a star studded pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March this year, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set for their second pre-wedding extravaganza, this time aboard a luxury cruise, to the South of France.
The ceremony is expected to be a gala fair with the who's who of Bollywood and business world expected to grace the occasion. Bollywood A listers like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others have already reached the venue.
The celebrations kickstarted with a welcome lunch on May 29, which was followed by an evening soiree called Starry night. Yesterday, May 30, the cruise reached Rome, where guests enjoyed a scenic day, and indulged in some sight seeing. Today, May 31 will see starry performances aboard the cruise, culminating in a masquerade ball on June 1.
Celebrities like Ananya Pandey, Orhan Awatramani and many more celebs shared glimpse of the cruise and the start of their trip and celebration.