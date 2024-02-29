Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off with 'Anna Seva'

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is soon to wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, have commenced with the traditional 'anna seva'.
In Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika Merchant, partook in serving traditional Gujarati food to the villagers, joined by Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant.
This gesture of serving food to approximately 51,000 local residents will span over several days, aimed at seeking blessings for the upcoming celebrations. This tradition of sharing food is deeply rooted in the Ambani family, who have upheld it during significant family events.
Even during the challenging times of the pandemic, Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, initiated extensive food distribution efforts.
Continuing this legacy, Anant Ambani initiates his pre-wedding ceremonies with 'anna seva'. The forthcoming celebrations promise a blend of tradition and grandeur, offering guests a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Indian culture.
The guest list includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia President Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.
CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, , CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar next month.
Chairman and CEO BlackRock Larry Fink, CEO Brookfield Asset Management Bruce Flatt, Co-chair Board member BMGF Bill Gates, COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes, Chairman Hilton & Hyland Richard Hilton, Vice Chairman Berkshire Hathway Ajit Jain, Board Member Mandarin Oriental Archie Keswick, Scientist Dr Richard Klausner, Businessman Jared Kushner, Founder Thrive Capital Joshua Kushner, Former CEO bp Bernard Looney, Former Governor Businessman Terry McAuliffe, Scientist and Entrepreneur Yuri Milner, Founder and CEO Lupa Systems James Murdoch, President and CEO Aramco Amin H Nasser, Founder NV Investments Vivi Nevo, Former Dean Harvard Business School Nitin Nohria, COO Meta Javier Olivan, Vice Chairman Bank of America Purna Saggurti, , Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter, Founder Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram, CEO Sanmina Corp Jure Sola, CEO Enterprise GP Jim Teague, Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker, and journalist Fareed Zakaria are among some of the other expected guests.
The guests will be presented with traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Gujarat, adding a touch of local craftsmanship to the festivities.
"These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," Reliance Foundation captioned the post.
Additionally, the Ambani family has overseen the construction of new temples within a sprawling complex in Jamnagar, reflecting their commitment to preserving India's cultural and spiritual heritage.
Featuring intricately carved pillars, sculptures of Gods and Goddesses, fresco-style paintings, and architecture inspired by generations of artistic heritage, the temple complex keeps India's rich cultural and spiritual identity at the heart of the wedding festivities.
Anant and Radhika's engagement in January 2023 marked a significant milestone, with the couple receiving blessings in a traditional ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The Ambani siblings - Isha, Akash, and Anant - have actively contributed to and assumed leadership roles in key businesses of RIL, including retail, digital services, and energy sectors, while also serving on subsidiary boards.
Anant Ambani, in particular, has been involved in compassionate initiatives aimed at animal welfare, exemplified by the recent launch of Vantara, a program dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need.