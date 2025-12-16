45 OTT Partner Confirmed: Where to Watch Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty’s Pan-India Film After Theatrical Release

The much-anticipated Kannada film 45 has achieved something rare in today’s theatrical landscape even before its release. Headlined by Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, the film has already locked in both its satellite and digital streaming partners, offering clarity to audiences eager to know where it will stream after its big-screen run.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Janya, the pan-India project is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

When and Where to Watch 45 After Theatres

Theatrical Release: December 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Satellite TV Premiere: Zee Kannada

Languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

45 OTT Release Platform: Digital and Satellite Rights Locked

Unlike most Kannada films that wait for box-office performance to negotiate post-theatrical deals, 45 entered 2025 with its OTT and satellite agreements firmly in place.

According to industry reports and visible branding across promotional material, the film’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Zee5, while its television premiere will take place on Zee Kannada. The presence of both logos on the film’s posters has all but confirmed the partnership.

While the exact OTT release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to arrive on streaming within a few weeks of its theatrical run, depending on box-office performance and network strategy.

A Rare Pre-Release Deal for a Kannada Film in 2025

In recent times, Kannada cinema has largely followed a wait-and-watch approach when it comes to OTT deals. Even commercially successful films have seen delayed streaming premieres, while underperforming titles have taken several months to land on digital platforms.

Only a handful of projects in 2025 managed to secure early deals. Against this backdrop, 45 stands out as one of the few films to lock its post-theatrical destinations ahead of release, highlighting the confidence surrounding its scale, cast and subject.

Pan-India Release in Five Languages

Releasing on Christmas Day, 45 is designed as a true pan-India offering. The film will hit theatres simultaneously in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, expanding its reach well beyond its home market.

The trailer is scheduled to launch on December 15 at 8:01 PM, with a special on-ground event planned. The trailer reveal will be live-streamed via satellite to select theatres across seven districts, allowing fans to experience the visuals on the big screen during the launch itself.

Cast and Crew: A Powerful Ensemble

45 brings together three actors known for their distinctive screen presence:

Shivarajkumar

Upendra

Raj B Shetty

Kousthubha Mani

The film marks music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut. Backed by producer Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the project represents a significant creative shift for Janya, who has been a familiar face on television as a judge on music and dance reality shows.

Story and Theme: A Spiritual Conflict Rooted in Sanatana Dharma

At its core, 45 is a deeply personal and philosophical film. Arjun Janya has spoken about how the story emerged from a period of personal loss and introspection following the death of his brother during the pandemic, coupled with his own serious health scare.

The narrative draws from a belief rooted in Sanatana Dharma, which speaks about the 45 days after a person’s death, during which the fate of the soul is believed to be determined.

In the film:

Raj B Shetty’s character represents the soul at the centre of this journey

Shivarajkumar and Upendra stand on opposing sides, each influencing the soul’s destiny in different ways

The central question driving the story is whether the soul moves toward the afterlife or prepares for rebirth — and who ultimately prevails in this spiritual conflict.

Why 45 Is One of the Most Anticipated Kannada Films of the Year

With its combination of:

A star-studded cast

A rarely explored philosophical theme

A pan-India release strategy

Pre-locked OTT and satellite partners

45 aims to offer something beyond conventional commercial cinema, positioning itself as a thought-provoking theatrical experience that is expected to resonate with audiences even after it transitions to streaming.

