5 Best New Shows on Netflix in June 2024

As June 2024 approaches, it's time to get excited about some of the hottest new series coming your way! We've handpicked four must-watch Netflix Original titles debuting this month, along with three highly anticipated licensed shows arriving exclusively on Netflix in the United States. Here’s what you won’t want to miss!
1. Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2)
Netflix's lineup for June feels noticeably lighter than usual, likely due to the anticipation surrounding the return of Bridgerton. Following the season 3 debut in May 2024, the streaming giant has seemingly cleared the schedule to make room for this highly awaited release.
When to watch: June 13th
Cast: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
Director: Shonda Rhimes
2. Sweet Tooth (Season 3)
"Sweet Tooth" has never been a major hit for Netflix, as evidenced by the final season trailer garnering just over 250,000 views. Despite this, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the show returns for its concluding season, offering a proper finale and farewell.
In the final season, Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy continue their journey to Alaska to find Gus's mother, Birdie, who is researching the origins of the deadly Sick. After defeating General Abbot at the end of season 2, the group faces new challenges and a fresh threat emerges along their path.
When to watch: June 6
Cast: Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear) as Gus, Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) as Jepperd, Stefania LaVie Owen (Krampus) as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Amy Seimetz (Upstream Color) as Birdie, Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) as Dr. Singh, Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) as Helen Zhang, Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Rosie, Cara Gee (The Expanse) as Siana, Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Night Swim) as Nuka
Director: Jim Mickle
3. Supacell (Season 1)
Netflix UK has enjoyed a string of successes in 2024, from the standout Guy Ritchie series "The Gentlemen" to kicking off the year with Harlan Coben's gripping "Fool Me Once." Hoping to keep this momentum, Netflix is set to introduce a new superhero series titled "Supacell," though we've yet to see an in-depth preview.
Created by Rapman, this exciting new series features Michael Salami, Eddie Marsan, and Adelayo Adedayo. The storyline centers around a group from South London who suddenly develop superpowers and must uncover the reason behind their newfound abilities. Reminiscent of Channel 4's "Misfits," "Supacell" promises to be a thrilling addition to Netflix's lineup.
When to watch: June 27th
Cast: Michael Salami, Eddie Marsan, Adelayo Adedayo
Director: Rapman
4. The Whirlwind (Season 1)
Wrapping up our June selections is an eagerly awaited political thriller K-drama series that aspires to meet the high standards set by last year’s hit, "Queenmaker."
Starring Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae, this new limited series delves into the contentious relationship between the deputy prime minister of the economy and the prime minister. Their intense rivalry promises to deliver gripping drama and intrigue, making it a must-watch addition to Netflix’s June lineup.
When to watch: June 28th
Director: Cheng Zhi Chao.
5. How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9)
For our final recommendation, prepare for an extended binge session with "How I Met Your Mother." This beloved sitcom, created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, is one of 14 shows announced to join Netflix in 2024 through a new partnership with Disney.
"How I Met Your Mother" centers on a father narrating the journey he and his friends embarked on, ultimately leading to his meeting the mother of his children. From 2005 to 2014, the series boasts over 200 episodes, offering plenty of content for an immersive binge-watching experience. Despite its ill-fated spin-off at Disney+, this iconic show remains a fan favorite and a perfect addition to your watchlist.
When to watch: June 3rd
Cast: Josh Radnor,Jason Segel,Cobie Smulders
Director: Pamela Fryman, Rob Greenberg, Michael Shea, Neil Patrick Harris