5 Best New Shows on Netflix in June 2024

"Sweet Tooth" has never been a major hit for Netflix, as evidenced by the final season trailer garnering just over 250,000 views. Despite this, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the show returns for its concluding season, offering a proper finale and farewell.

In the final season, Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy continue their journey to Alaska to find Gus's mother, Birdie, who is researching the origins of the deadly Sick. After defeating General Abbot at the end of season 2, the group faces new challenges and a fresh threat emerges along their path.