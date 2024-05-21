Malayalam OTT release this week: May 2024

Three young men from out of town arrive in Bangalore with big smiles and a strong desire to pursue engineering. Excited about the possibility of fresh starts, they quickly discover themselves enmeshed in a war they did not anticipate. When faced with an uncontrollable circumstance, people recognize they urgently require assistance. They seek safety in the city's subterranean world, where they come across a local mobster renowned for his brutality and power since they are desperate and out of their element. Unaware of the perilous route they are about to take, they grudgingly turn to him for help when they have nowhere else to go.

IMDb rating: 8.2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast : Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar

Aavesham OTT Release Date: 9th May 2024

Director: Jithu Madhavan