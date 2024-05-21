Malayalam OTT release this week: May 2024

At the moment, Malayalam cinema is experiencing a golden age, with consecutive blockbusters opening each month of this year. Manjummel Boys, the biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film business, is coming to smaller screens. You should keep an eye out for the many more fresh Malayalam film releases on OTT.
1. O Baby
"O Baby" is an action drama movie starring Dileesh Pothan in the lead role. The film centers on a caretaker whose deep bond with the family he serves is disrupted when his son begins to challenge and disrespect traditional values. Influenced by modern, woke culture, the son's actions create tension and conflict, leading to a dramatic exploration of generational divides and cultural shifts.
IMDb rating: 4.5
Cast : Dileesh Pothan, Athulya Chandra, Saji Soman
O Baby OTT Release Date: 10th May 2024
Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy
2. Aavesham
Three young men from out of town arrive in Bangalore with big smiles and a strong desire to pursue engineering. Excited about the possibility of fresh starts, they quickly discover themselves enmeshed in a war they did not anticipate. When faced with an uncontrollable circumstance, people recognize they urgently require assistance. They seek safety in the city's subterranean world, where they come across a local mobster renowned for his brutality and power since they are desperate and out of their element. Unaware of the perilous route they are about to take, they grudgingly turn to him for help when they have nowhere else to go.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Cast : Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar
Aavesham OTT Release Date: 9th May 2024
Director: Jithu Madhavan
3. Tillu Square
On April 26, 2024, Tillu Square, a Telugu romantic crime comedy-drama, will be available on Netflix in Malayalam. Leading parts are played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda as DJ Tillu and Anupama Parameswaran as Lilly Joseph. The film tracks Tillu as he falls in love with Lilly and becomes involved in a homicide investigation.
IMDb rating: 7.3
Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameshwaran
Tillu Square OTT Release Date:26th April 2024
Director: Mallik Ram
4. Anchakkallakokkan
The most recent Malayalam period action drama, Anchakkallakokkan, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on April 19, 2024. Following police officers Lukman as Vasudevan and Chemban Vinod Jose as Nadavaramban Peter, Achakkallakokkan finds them entangled in the probe into the death of local mob figure Chapra. One of the best new Malayalam films available on Netflix this week is Achakkallakokkan.
IMDb rating: 6.9
Cast : Lukman, Chemban Vinod Jose
Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release Date : 19th April 2024
Director: Ullas Chemban
5. Udanadi Mangalyam
On April 12, the romantic comedy-drama Udanadi Mangalyam was released exclusively on Saina Play's over-the-top platform. The main actors in it are Sreedevi Unnikrishnan as Janaki and Libin Varghese as Ram. In the film, Sreedevi Unnikrishnan's life is followed as everyone puts pressure on her to get married when the time comes. This latest batch of Malayalam films was made available on OTT immediately.
IMDb rating: 3.1
Cast: Libin Varghese, Sreedevi Unnikrishnan, Abhi Kiran
Udanadi Kalyanam Release Date: 12th April 2024
Director: Vishnu Rathikumar