5 Movies in theatre this week ( March 2024)

In the latest installment of the Monsterverse saga, following the epic clash between Godzilla and Kong, a thrilling new adventure unfolds. This time, the formidable Kong and the mighty Godzilla face a monumental, unseen danger lurking within our world, posing a profound threat to both their existence and ours. As the story unfolds, the film delves deeper into the origins and histories of these legendary Titans, exploring the enigmatic Skull Island and beyond. Along the way, audiences will witness the mythical battle that shaped these extraordinary beings and forever intertwined their fates with humanity.

Director: Adam Wingard

Writers: Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, Jeremy Slater

Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

IMDb rating: 6.8