5 Movies in theatre this week ( March 2024)

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Shaitaan" is an eagerly anticipated supernatural thriller hitting Indian theaters on March 8. The film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala, and promises an intense story of morality. The plot centers on a man who enters a peaceful family home but refuses to leave, leading to a chilling battle between good and evil.
Director: Vikas Bahl
Screenwriters: Aamil Keeyan Khan, Krishnadev Yagnik
Starring: Janki Bodiwala, Ajay Devgn, Jyotika
IMDb rating: 7.5
Decades following a critical mission failure, the system is taken aback when Arun is found aboard a hijacked flight under enigmatic circumstances. Indications point to Arun seeking retribution against the system that stripped him of everything. Is Arun forsaking his principles, or is he carrying out his father's ambitions? The truth unfolds in a gripping thriller unfolding 15,000 feet above the ground.
Directors: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha
Writer: Sagar Ambre
Starring: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani
IMDb rating: 6.4
Under Maoist control in Bastar, a region central to independent India, raising the national flag is considered a grave offense. Over the past fifty years, Indian Maoists, or Naxals, have caused widespread devastation and claimed numerous lives in their pursuit of communist ideals. The story of Bastar epitomizes one of the most tragic periods in India's post-independence narrative, characterized by profound loss and unprecedented destruction.
Directors: Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Writers: Amarnath Jha, Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Stars: Purnendu Bhattacharya, Anangsha Biswas, Sanjay Borkar
IMdb rating: 6.8
The newest installment in the enduring Kung Fu Panda series, brought to audiences by Dreamworks Studios, sees Po (voiced by Jack Black) facing a new challenge. Tasked with assuming the role of spiritual leader for the Valley of Peace, Po must find a successor as the Dragon Warrior. Yet, his quest is complicated by the emergence of a formidable sorceress aiming to resurrect Po's vanquished adversaries.
Directors: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine
Writers: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lemke
Stars: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis
IMDb rating: 6.5
In the latest installment of the Monsterverse saga, following the epic clash between Godzilla and Kong, a thrilling new adventure unfolds. This time, the formidable Kong and the mighty Godzilla face a monumental, unseen danger lurking within our world, posing a profound threat to both their existence and ours. As the story unfolds, the film delves deeper into the origins and histories of these legendary Titans, exploring the enigmatic Skull Island and beyond. Along the way, audiences will witness the mythical battle that shaped these extraordinary beings and forever intertwined their fates with humanity.
Director: Adam Wingard
Writers: Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, Jeremy Slater
Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens
IMDb rating: 6.8
Which is the No 1 movie in India?
The highest-grossing film in India is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), with a total domestic gross of ₹1,429.83 crore (US$218 million).
What movie comes out March 29th 2024?
'Mickey 17' (2024) – Science Fiction Film Starring Robert Pattinson – In Theaters March 29, 2024 - IMDb. Mickey 17 is a sci-fi drama movie written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson, Toni Colette and Naomie Ackie. It is based on a novel by Edward Ashton.
Why 27th March is World Theatre Day?
World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). It is celebrated annually on 27 March by ITI Centres and the international theatre community. Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion.