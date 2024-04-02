5 Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week: 2024

Remarkably, we've just ushered in April, and yet, there's already a wealth of captivating releases to indulge in. From April 1st to 7th, this week offers a cornucopia of cinematic delights and compelling TV series across various genres. Whether you're craving gripping dramas, side-splitting comedies, or thrilling adventures, there's something for everyone. So, seize the opportunity to enrich your watchlist with these diverse offerings and embark on an unforgettable viewing journey!
Parasyte: The Grey
Derived from Hitoshi Iwaaki's sci-fi horror manga, "Parasyte," the South Korean live-action adaptation, "Parasyte: The Grey," takes a departure from the manga's primary narrative. Dedicated followers of the original manga may approach the series with caution. Nevertheless, South Korean entertainment has a firm grip on the horror genre, particularly in portraying supernatural creatures. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, renowned for the iconic zombie thriller "Train to Busan" (2016), "Parasyte: The Grey" benefits from his distinct style and storytelling prowess, promising to offer a fresh take on the source material.
Director: Hitoshi Iwaaki
Starring: Koo Kyo-hwan, Jeon So-nee, Jung Hyun Lee
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5 April 2024 2024
Ripley
"Ripley" is a gripping crime psychological thriller crafted to keep audiences enthralled. Andrew Scott takes on the titular role, portraying Tom Ripley in this adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's classic novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1955). Spanning eight episodes, the series delves into Ripley's descent into a world of deceit, fraud, and murder, promising a riveting narrative that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.
Director: Steven Zaillian
Starring: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning
Coming on: 2024
Releasing Date: 4th of April 2024
Farrey
Originally hitting theaters on November 24, 2023, "Farrey" is a gripping thriller-heist film directed by Soumendra Padhi. Serving as the official Indian remake of the acclaimed Thai movie "Bad Genius" (2017), the film introduces Alizeh Agnihotri in a captivating performance as the protagonist, Niyati. While the narrative unfolds with tension and suspense, some viewers have found the atmosphere to be more akin to horror, so prepare yourself for an intense ride!
Director: Soumendra Padhi
Starring: Arsh Wahi, Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5th April
IMDB rating: 6.3
How to Date Billy Walsh
"How to Date Billy Walsh" is a delightful British romantic-comedy helmed by director Alex Pillai. The story follows childhood best friends, Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft), as Archie harbors feelings for her. Just as Archie plans to confess, Amelia finds herself smitten with Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan). Archie's attempts to thwart their budding romance result in comedic mishaps that inadvertently draw them closer together. For those seeking a lighthearted viewing experience, "How to Date Billy Walsh" is the ideal choice.
Director: Alex Pillai
Starring: Lucy Punch, Nick Frost, Guz Khan
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5th April 2024
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5
Since its pilot in 2017, "Star Trek: Discovery" continues to thrive. The series charts the exploits of the USS Discovery crew, commencing a decade before the original Star Trek timeline. Viewers are immersed in the journey of Michael Burnham, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, and her fellow crew members, witnessing their trials, falls, and eventual triumphs. Season 5 introduces a more adventurous narrative, as they embark on a quest to uncover an ancient power while facing formidable adversaries. "Star Trek: Discovery" offers an excellent entry point for those embarking on their Star Trek voyage
Creator: Bryan Fuller, Alex Kurtzman
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 4th April 2024
IMDb rating: 7.1
