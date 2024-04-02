5 Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week: 2024

Remarkably, we've just ushered in April, and yet, there's already a wealth of captivating releases to indulge in. From April 1st to 7th, this week offers a cornucopia of cinematic delights and compelling TV series across various genres. Whether you're craving gripping dramas, side-splitting comedies, or thrilling adventures, there's something for everyone. So, seize the opportunity to enrich your watchlist with these diverse offerings and embark on an unforgettable viewing journey!