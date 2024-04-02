Tamil OTT Releases This Week: 2024

Prepare for an April cinematic feast with the upcoming Tamil movies hitting OTT platforms! Offering a diverse range of thrilling dramas and heartwarming tales, these releases guarantee abundant entertainment. Prepare for captivating narratives, stellar performances, and unparalleled cinematic brilliance. March is gearing up to delight Tamil cinema enthusiasts across multiple OTT platforms.
List of Tamil ott releasing this week:
Premalu
Premalu which was released in theaters on the 9th of Feb is all to release on the OTT platform.
Sachin, on a quest for romance, gets entangled in a hilarious predicament between two remarkable partners. With sparks flying all around, navigating their affections could lead to some uproariously funny situations.
IMDb rating: 8.3
Streaming on:
Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Shyam Mohan
OTT Release Date: 12 April, 2024
Director- Girish A.D
Lal Salaam
Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 'Lal Salaam' features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil in the lead roles, with Superstar Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance. The film centers around a reckless townsperson striving to reform his thuggish ways by earning acceptance from those who once shunned him.
IMDb rating: 4.8
Streaming on:
Cast: Rajinikanth Vishnu Vishal Tanisa islam Mahi
OTT Release Date: 12th April
Director- Aishwarya Dhanush
Hanuman
Taking place in the fictional village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows the journey of a young man bestowed with the superpowers of Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Streaming on:
Cast: Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
OTT Release Date: April 5, 2024
Director: Prasanth Varma
Siren
'Siren' searches into the life of an ambulance driver whose path takes a dark turn, leading him down the road of criminality. Despite his hopes for a swift release from prison, he finds himself behind bars for a staggering 14 years. As the years pass, he grapples with the consequences of his actions and navigates the complexities of life within the confines of the prison walls. With each passing day, he must confront his past, confront his inner demons, and ultimately find redemption in the face of adversity.
IMDb rating: 7.3
Streaming on:
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran Jayam RaviKeerthy Suresh
OTT Release Date: 11th April 2025
Director: Anthony Bhagyaraj
