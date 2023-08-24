Entertainment

69th National Film Awards 2021 Announced Today | Check Full List

Several movies that were having a tight competition against each other in 2021 got their recognition in the highly anticipated award ceremony.
The winners for the prestigious National Film Awards 2021 were announced on Thursday at a press meet in New Delhi.

With actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon getting conferred with the best actress award and films like Rocketry bagging the best film award, the competition was neck to neck this time.

The following are the awardees who won the award in the various categories:

Best Feature Film:

  • Rocketry

Best Director:

  • Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

  • RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration:

  • The Kashmir Files

Best Actor:

  • Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Actress:

  • Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor:

  • Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress:

  • Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist:

  • Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original):

  • Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted):

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer:

  • Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs):

  • Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music):

  • MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer:

  • Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer:

  • Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics:

  • Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film:

  • Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film:

  • 777 Charlie

Best Assamese Film:

  • Anur

Best Bengali Film:

  • Kalkokkho

Best Film on Social Issues:

  • Anunaad – The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation:

  • Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film:

  • Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist):

  • Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer):

  • Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track):

  • Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography:

  • Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography:

  • Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer:

  • Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects:

  • Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design:

  • Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing:

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up:

  • Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography:

  • King Soloman, RRR

Best Non-feature film:

  • Ek Tha Gaon

Best Direction (Non-feature film):

  • Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please

It is to be mentioned that Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.

