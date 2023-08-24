69th National Film Awards 2021 Announced Today | Check Full List

The winners for the prestigious National Film Awards 2021 were announced on Thursday at a press meet in New Delhi.
Several movies that were having a tight competition against each other in 2021 got their recognition in the highly anticipated award ceremony.
With actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon getting conferred with the best actress award and films like Rocketry bagging the best film award, the competition was neck to neck this time.
The following are the awardees who won the award in the various categories:
Rocketry
Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari)
RRR
The Kashmir Files
Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
MM Keeravaani, RRR
Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
Sardar Udham
777 Charlie
Anur
Kalkokkho
Anunaad – The Resonance
Aavasavyuham
Gandhi and Co
Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Prem Rakshith, RRR
Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
King Soloman, RRR
Ek Tha Gaon
Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please
It is to be mentioned that Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for contention.